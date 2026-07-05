What's wrong with Ravi Bishnoi's spin? Wasim Jaffer points out
What's the story
Hours after India lost the 2nd T20I to England, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer raised concerns over the bowling style of Ravi Bishnoi. Jaffer pointed out that despite being a talented leg-spinner, Bishnoi's pace and lack of turn in his deliveries make him predictable after a while. He believes that once batsmen get accustomed to Bishnoi's bowling, it becomes easier for them to face him.
Impact
Bishnoi's no-balls cost India the match
The 2nd T20I at Old Trafford was largely in India's favor until Bishnoi's disastrous 17th over. He conceded a whopping 29 runs in that over, including 3 sixes and two no-balls, as Jacob Bethell tore into the spinner. Chasing 191, the Brits eventually prevailed with an over to spare. Notably, Bishnoi became the first spinner from a Full Member side to bowl three no-balls in a T20I. No other Indian spinner has given as many or more runs in an over (T20Is).
Bowling critique
Jaffer explains his concerns over Bishnoi
Opening up on Bishnoi's bowling on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said, "I mean, I feel that once batters get used to Ravi Bishnoi, it becomes easier to face him." He added that "He bowls at almost 100km/h and at that pace, his leg-spin doesn't turn a great deal." The former cricketer noted that most of the time he bowls either a topspinner or something different, but eventually there's a certain pace to his bowling.
Game adaptation
'Batters have started to figure out'
Jaffer further noted that Bishnoi "also bowls the googly, but it seems that batters have started to figure out how to play him." He recalled Rajasthan Royals' decision not to play Bishnoi after a few matches at the start of IPL 2026. The former cricketer suggested that if Bishnoi doesn't adapt his game, it could become easy for batsmen to face him.
Bowling alternatives
Jaffer highlights other leg-spinners
Jaffer also highlighted other leg-spinners in domestic cricket who could be considered for the national team. He said, "Looking at the IPL, India has plenty of bowling options." The former cricketer mentioned Kuldeep Yadav's absence from the current squad and praised Shivang Kumar's performance for Sunrisers as possible alternatives to Bishnoi.
Selector strategy
Eye on next World Cup
Jaffer opined that the selectors have picked Bishnoi with an eye on the next World Cup. He said, "You back young players and give them opportunities to see whether they can succeed at ICC events." The former cricketer concluded by saying that while Bishnoi is a good bowler, he needs to add more variety to his bowling style.