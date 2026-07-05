What's wrong with Ravi Bishnoi's spin? Wasim Jaffer points out

Bowling critique

Jaffer explains his concerns over Bishnoi

Opening up on Bishnoi's bowling on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said, "I mean, I feel that once batters get used to Ravi Bishnoi, it becomes easier to face him." He added that "He bowls at almost 100km/h and at that pace, his leg-spin doesn't turn a great deal." The former cricketer noted that most of the time he bowls either a topspinner or something different, but eventually there's a certain pace to his bowling.