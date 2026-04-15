IPL 2026, all-round RCB overcome sorry LSG at Chinnaswamy: Stats

In a stunning all-round display, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. LSG were folded for 146 in 20 overs. Rasikh Salam Dar was the star of the show, taking four wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a three-fer. In response, RCB got the job done to pick two vital points. Here are further details and stats.

Match analysis Summary of LSG's innings LSG lost Aiden Markram (12) early on with the score being 32/1. Captain Rishabh Pant then hurt his elbow and had to leave the field after facing just three balls. Nicholas Pooran, who came in next, also failed to make an impact as he was bowled by Josh Hazlewood in the seventh over. Pant returned later on but failed to make an impression. Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary scored 38 and 39 respectively to make useful contributions.

RCB Summary of RCB's bowlers Bhuvneshwar picked 3/27 from his 4 overs. Aussie pacer Hazlewood was superb. He bowled 4 overs and picked 1/20. Rasikh managed 4/24 from his 4 overs and led the show. Krunal Pandya made his presence felt with 2/38 from 4 overs. Lastly, spinner Suyash Sharma bowled 4 overs. He clocked figures worth 0/34.

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Information LSG's Marsh scores a 32-ball 40 LSG opener Mitchell Marsh scored 40 runs off 32 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes. He raced to 6,118 runs from 238 T20s (225 innings) at 33.07, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he surpassed 1,400 runs in the IPL (1,407).

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Pooran LSG's Nicholas Pooran continues horror run with bat Pooran perished for a knock of 1 off 7 balls against RCB. In 5 IPL games this season, Pooran has scored 42 runs at an average of 8.40. His strike rate is a dismal 76.36. The southpaw has faced 55 balls. He has smoked just three sixes and a four. His scores this season read: 8, 1, 13, 19 and 1.

Bhuvi Bhuvi gets to 205 IPL wickets In 195 IPL games, Bhuvi owns a tally of 205 wickets at an average of 27.24. 7 of his wickets have come this season from 5 games at 24.85. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six games against LSG, Bhuvi has picked 7 wickets at 22.71. Overall in T20s, the right-arm pacer has raced to 342 wickets from 321 games at 24.96.

Rasikh Rasikh picks his maiden T20 four-fer; attains this IPL record Rasikh picked his maiden four-fer in T20s. He also has a five-wicket haul. Playing his 44th T20, he owns 55 wickets at 22.76. Notably, 15 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL from 15 games at 30.40. Rasikh now owns the best bowling figures against LSG by a RCB bowler. His 4/24 bettered the record of Josh Hazlewood (4/25) in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rasikh and Hazlewood are the two RCB bowlers to pick four-fers against LSG.

Krunal Krunal Pandya completes 100 wickets in IPL As mentioned, Pandya picked 2/38 from his 4 overs against LSG. Playing his 147th IPL clash (137 innings), Pandya has amassed 100 scalps 31.41. He owns 1 four-fer and his economy rate reads 7.53, as per ESPNcricinfo. Pandya started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians. He played 84 games and collected 51 wickets at 34.76. He spent three seasons with LSG next. In 43 games, he managed 25 wickets. For RCB, he owns 24 wickets from 20 games at 22.29.

Chase How did RCB's chase pan out? RCB lost Phil Salt (7) early on before Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added a fifty-plus stand. Kohli dominated the show as RCB were going along nicely. In the 8th over, Padikkal was dismissed by Avesh Khan for 10 runs. Kohli, who was looking set for another fifty, fell for 49 runs off 34 balls. He fell to Avesh. Rajat Patidar scored a 13-ball 27 whereas Jitesh Sharma managed 23 off 9 balls. Tim David and Romario Shepherd got the job done.

Kohli Kohli scores 49; becomes Orange Cap holder this season Kohli scored 49 runs, hitting one six and six fours. With this effort, he now has 228 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2026 at 57. He is currently the top run-scorer this season. In 272 IPL games, Kohli owns 8,889 runs from 264 innings at 39.86. He is one shy of 300 IPL sixes (299). He is also closing in on 800 fours (796).

Information How did the LSG bowlers fare? Mohammed Shami bowled three overs and clocked 0/30. Prince Yadav managed 3/32 from 3 overs. Digvesh Singh Rathi was costly. He conceded 51 runs from 4 overs and went wicketless. Avesh stood tall with 2/23 from 4 overs. George Linde bowled 1.1 overs and managed 0/9.