Zimbabwe skipper Richard Ngarava claimed 3/55 (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

2nd ODI: Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava claims match-winning 3/55 versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 10:52 pm Jul 09, 202610:52 pm

What's the story

Zimbabwe claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, winning the second game by 13 runs. Ben Curran's brilliant century and Brad Evans's all-round performance helped Zimbabwe post a total of 247/6 in their allotted overs, with Curran remaining unbeaten on a well-crafted 111 off 135 balls. In response, Bangladesh folded for 234 runs. Skipper Richard Ngarava was superb. He claimed a three-fer and was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers. He clocked 3/55 in 9.1 overs.