2nd ODI: Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava claims match-winning 3/55 versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Zimbabwe claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, winning the second game by 13 runs. Ben Curran's brilliant century and Brad Evans's all-round performance helped Zimbabwe post a total of 247/6 in their allotted overs, with Curran remaining unbeaten on a well-crafted 111 off 135 balls. In response, Bangladesh folded for 234 runs. Skipper Richard Ngarava was superb. He claimed a three-fer and was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers. He clocked 3/55 in 9.1 overs.
Performance
Ngarava seals the win for Zimbabwe
Bangladesh's middle-order collapsed as Nurul Hasan joined Hridoy in a watchful partnership. However, Hridoy fell to Wessly Madhevere and Mosaddek Hossain fell to Ngarava, leaving Bangladesh at 176/5. The required run rate came down with boundaries from Nurul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but Ngarava broke a 31-run stand to dismiss Nurul (38). Bangladesh were reduced to 207/6 in the 42nd over. Ngarava sealed the win for his side by dismissing Mehidy, who scored a 33-ball 27.
Information
Ngarava gets to 76 ODI wickets
Playing his 57th ODI, Zimbabwe's Ngarava now owns 76 wickets at an average of 29.39. Against Bangladesh, he has managed 10 scalps from 7 matches at an average of 33.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer now has 120 wickets in List A cricket at 28.05.