Will Ishan Kishan be picked for New Zealand ODIs? 

In a major shake-up, Rishabh Pant is likely to be excluded from India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against New Zealand , starting on January 11. As per India Today, the decision comes as part of a strategic shift by the team management, which is prioritizing form and balance for their last home assignment of the 2025-26 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's squad later this week.

Performance review Pant's recent ODI appearances and potential exclusion Pant last donned the Indian jersey for an ODI on August 7, 2024, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Although he was included in India's squad for the recent ODI series against South Africa, he didn't get a chance to play. Now, sources close to the selection committee have revealed that they are ready to move on from Pant for this New Zealand series. Notably, Pant owns 871 runs from 31 ODI matches at an average of 33.50.

Rising star Ishan Kishan's impressive domestic performance With Pant's potential exclusion, Ishan Kishan is likely to make a comeback in the ODI squad after more than two years. He last played a 50-over match for India on October 11, 2023, against Afghanistan during the ODI World Cup. Since then, Kishan has been in exceptional form on the domestic circuit. He was the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and helped Jharkhand win their maiden title.

Stellar form Kishan's record-breaking performances and future prospects Kishan's stellar form continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a 33-ball hundred against Karnataka on December 24. This was the second-fastest List A century by an Indian batter. His consistent performance has kept him firmly in contention across formats, making him a strong candidate for Pant's replacement in the upcoming series against New Zealand. Kishan, who owns a double-hundred in the format, owns 933 runs from 27 ODIs at an average of 42.40 (SR: 102.19).