T20 WC: Holder, Shepherd rewrite record books with historic partnership 

West Indies all-rounders Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd have etched their names in the record books with a stunning 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket against South Africa. The duo achieved this feat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. This is the highest-ever stand for the seventh wicket or lower in T20 World Cup history. Here are further details.

Collapse Ngidi, Rabada rattle the top order In their last match, the West Indies had posted one of the tournament's highest scores - 254/6 versus Zimbabwe. However, they were brought down to earth by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. The duo exploited a hard length well to reduce the Caribbean side to 83 for seven. While Ngidi claimed a three-fer in the game, Rabada and Corbin Bosch claimed two wickets apiece.

Record-breaking stand Holder, Shepherd help West Indies post a strong total Just when a total collapse looked imminent, Holder and Shepherd came to the team's rescue with their record-breaking partnership of 89 runs off just 57 balls. Holder scored a quickfire 49 runs off just 31 balls while Shepherd remained unbeaten on 52 off 37 deliveries. Their efforts helped West Indies post a strong total of 176/8. As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-highest T20I total for a team that lost seven wickets inside 100 runs.

Stand More records for the duo Holder and Shepherd recorded the highest partnerships for 8th wicket or lower by a full-member pair in T20Is. Shepherd was also involved in the previous-highest stand in this regard, having added 78 runs with Shamar Springer last year. In fact, Shepherd has been involved in each of WI's six 50-plus partnerships for 8th wicket or lower in T20Is.

Shepherd Historic fifty for Shepherd Shepherd's 37-ball 52* was laced with three fours and four sixes. He became just the fourth batter from a full-member side to register a 50-plus score from No.9 or lower in T20Is. Shepherd joined Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who scored 50 vs Pakistan in Lahore last year. Meanwhile, no other batter has accomplished this feat in a T20 WC game. This was also Shepherd's maiden T20I fifty, which took him to 909 runs from 78 matches at 28.40 (SR: 145.20).