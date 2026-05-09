IPL 2026: GT defeat RR, register their 4th successive win

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2026 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 229/4 in 20 overs. The innings was led by captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who both scored half-centuries. Washington Sundar also contributed with a late cameo that helped GT finish strong. In response, RR suffered during the chase of 230. Rashid Khan was instrumental. This is now GT's 4th successive win this season.

Match details GT register their joint-highest powerplay score in IPL After being asked to bat by RR's stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, GT got off to a blistering start. The opening over by Jofra Archer was expensive, conceding 18 runs including nine extras. Sudharsan capitalized on the loose bowling while Gill settled in quickly at the other end. In no time, GT raced to 82 without loss in six overs, their joint-highest powerplay total in IPL history.

Partnership highlights Sudharsan, Gill add a century stand The opening pair of Gill and Sudharsan brought up their century in just 8.1 overs. Their partnership entered the IPL record books as they registered their sixth century stand as an opening pair in the tournament and 9th overall. However, Yash Raj Punja provided Rajasthan a breakthrough when Sudharsan mistimed a lofted shot to long-on after a superb 55 off 36 balls, studded with six fours and two sixes.

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Gill's performance Gill accelerates to post his 4th fifty of the season Gill continued to dictate terms with his elegant strokeplay and brought up his fourth fifty of the season. He accelerated further as the innings progressed and looked set for a century before falling for a superb 84 off just 44 deliveries in the 17th over. His innings included nine boundaries and three sixes. Brijesh Sharma dismissed the GT skipper, who added 32 runs alongside Jos Buttler and 35 runs alongside Sundar.

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Late innings Late cameo from Sundar propels GT to big score After Gill's dismissal, Sundar took charge with a powerful late cameo. He struck boundaries cleanly against both pace and spin, finishing unbeaten on 37 from 20 balls. Rahul Tewatia then delivered the finishing touches with two sixes in the final over as Gujarat Titans smashed 21 runs off the last six balls to finish on a daunting 229/4.

Information Summary of RR's bowlers Archer went wicketless, conceding 46 runs off three overs. Tushar Deshpande managed 0/52 from 4 overs. Brijesh was the pick of the bowlers (2/47). Yash Raj Punja managed 1/47 from his 4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja bowled four overs and managed 1/34. Donovan Ferreira bowled one over (0/11).

Sai 16th IPL fifty for Sudharsan; 3rd against RR Sudharsan's knock was laced with 2 sixes and 6 fours. He now owns 2,233 runs in the IPL from 51 games at 47.51. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 3). His strike rate is 148.07. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches against the Royals, Sudharsan has amassed 304 runs at 50.66. He hit his 3rd fifty against RR. From 11 matches this season, Sudharsan has amassed 440 runs at 40. He hit his 5th fifty-plus score of the season (SR: 157.70).

Information 19th T20 fifty from the southpaw's blade Playing his 77th T20 match, Sudharsan got to 2,903 runs at 42.69. This was his 19th T20 fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate reads 141.6. He is closing in on 300 fours (292).

Gill Gill hammers his 30th half-century in IPL Gill's knock had 9 fours and three sixes. With this effort, he raced to 4,328 runs from 128 IPL matches (125 innings) at 40.07. This was his 30th fifty (100s: 4). Gill now owns 618 runs from 18 games against RR at 43.85. This was his 4th fifty against RR. From 10 matches this season, Gill owns 462 runs at 46.20. He hit his 4th half-century. He became the 4th batter with 450-plus runs in IPL 2026 (SR: 160.41).

Stand 9th century-plus stand for Sudharsan and Gill This was Sudharsan and Gill's 9th century-plus stand in the IPL. The pair equaled Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle's tally of 9 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Most centuries stands in the IPL (any wicket) 10 - Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (RCB) 9 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle (RCB) 9 - Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill (GT)*

Do you know? Gill part of two massive records For the 7th successive season, Gill has smashed 400-plus runs. He equaled the likes of Suresh Raina (2008-14) and Shikhar Dhawan (2016-22). Meanwhile, Gill and Sudharsan added their 6th century-plus stand as openers. It's now the joint-best tally in IPL history.

Chase How did RR's chase shape up? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted three fours and three sixes, scoring 36 off 38 runs at the start. However, once he perished, RR lost steam. They were pegged back at regular intervals to be reduced to 91/5. Ultimately, they perished for a score of 152. Jadeja played a neat hand, scoring 38 runs with Dhruv Jurel entertaining with a cameo.

GT GT bowling summary: Rabada becomes highest wicket-taker this season For GT, Mohammed Siraj managed 1/55 from 4 overs. Fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada picked 2/33 from three overs. He now owns the most wickets in IPL 2026 (18) at 21.83. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore bowled one over and clocked 0/8. Rashid was superb and claimed 4/33. Sundar did well and managed 0/10 from 2 overs. Lastly, Jason Holder bagged a three-fer.

Rashid Rashid gets to 173 IPL wickets, including 80 for GT Playing his 147th IPL match, Rashid has amassed 173 wickets at 23.72. He picked up his 3rd four-wicket haul. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler owns 80 IPL scalps from GT from 71 games at 27.41 (4w: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid now owns 24 wickets from 18 matches against RR at 19.83. This was his maiden four-fer. In IPL 2026, he owns 15 wickets at 22.60. This was his maiden four-fer of the season.

Information 717 wickets in T20s for Rashid Afghanistan's Rashid got to 717 wickets in T20s from 530 matches (525 innings). He averages 18.57 with his economy rate being 6.62. This was his 19th four-fer in T20s (5w: 4).

Holder Jason Holder shines with 3/12, races to 375 T20 scalps From 5 matches in IPL 2026, Holder (3/12) has amassed 10 scalps at 12.20. He owns one four-fer and a three-fer. Overall in the competition, the right-arm pacer has amassed 63 wickets from 51 matches at 25.12. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder now owns 375 wickets in T20s from 347 games at 26.42. His economy rate is 8.3.