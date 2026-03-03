How South Africa have fared in T20 World Cup semifinals

The first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup will be held between South Africa and New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. South Africa, the 2024 runners-up, are on a mission to grab their maiden title. They are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing tournament. Here's how the Proteas have fared in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

History SA's previous semfinal appearanes South Africa, who hosted the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007), reached their maiden semifinal in 2009. They lost to eventual champions Pakistan in Nottingham. SA's next semifinal appearance came in 2014, where they lost to India. Virat Kohli's heroics in the chase battered the Proteas. SA made their next T20 WC semifinal only after a decade. They thrashed Afghanistan to reach the final.

Win SA's historic win over Afghanistan In 2024, South Africa reached their first-ever final in ICC World Cups (ODIs or T20Is) after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas tamed Afghanistan after bowling them out for 56 in the first semi-final. They eventually won by nine wickets in 8.5 overs. Before this match, SA lost seven semi-finals, five in the 50-over World Cups, and two in T20 WCs.

