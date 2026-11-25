South Africa thrash sorry Bangladesh in Centurion Test: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh were beaten by hosts South Africa inside three days of the second Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bangladesh were folded for 184 in their 2nd innings and lost the match by an innings and 219 runs. Earlier, the visitors were bowled out for just 91 runs in their first innings. South Africa then declared their first innings at a whopping 494 for seven, leaving Bangladesh with a 403-run deficit to overcome before thinking about anything else. The declaration came just before the start of play on Day 3.
Match outcome
Mulder's 7-fer seals victory for South Africa
Bangladesh's batting order collapsed under pressure, with Wiaan Mulder wreaking havoc with a stunning seven-wicket haul.
He bowled 11 overs and picked 7/31 (3 maidens).
The visitors were in a decent position at 128/3 but the hosts tightened their grip and bowled them out for just 184 runs.
This dominant performance from South Africa sealed their victory by an innings and 219 runs, completing a clean sweep of the series.
Summary
Summary of Bangladesh's 2nd innings
Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam added 58 runs.
From 58/0, the side was reduced to 58/2 with Mominul Haque falling for a duck after Tamim's dismissal for 29.
Islam (38) was next to depart and South Africa tightened their grip (78/3).
A 50-run stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy steadied the ship.
Shanto, who ended up smashing a 101-ball 34, also added a 30-run stand alongside Litton Das (15).
Mulder then cleaned Bangladesh up.
Bowling challenge
Bangladesh succumb to SA pace attack in 1st innings too
Bangladesh's batting order struggled against South Africa's four-man pace attack. The strategy worked wonders as the hosts dominated the game.
Bangladesh folded for just 91 runs in the 1st innings. Islam (23), Hridoy (19) Mominul (18) were their top run-scorers.
For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada picked 3/23 whereas Marco Jansen bagged 3/17.
Anrich Nortje bowled six overs and picked 2/10.
SA
How did SA's innings shape up?
Aiden Markram (21) and Marques Ackerman added 49 runs for the opening wicket.
Zubayr Hamza (27) joined Ackerman and a 96-run stand followed next.
Ackerman, who ended up smashing 150 runs off 138 balls, put on a 74-run stand alongside Tony de Zorzi before perishing.
De Zorzi then managed to add stands worth 34, 43 and 92 for the next three wickets before falling for 66.
Mulder, who hit a sublime hundred, stitched a 106-run stand alongside Jansen next (67).
Information
Summary of Bangladesh's bowlers
Taskin Ahmed picked 1/61 from 18 overs. Shoriful Islam claimed 2/95 from 21 overs. Khaled Ahmed also bowled 21 overs and picked 2/88. Ebadot Hossain owned 1/89 from 19 overs. Mominul bowled 23 overs and clocked 0/92. Hridoy claimed 1/45 from 12 overs.
SA vs BAN
SA vs BAN: Key numbers as hosts win big
As per Cricbuzz, the Proteas managed their sixth innings victory over Bangladesh at home.
Notably, two of them have come at Centurion (also innings & 48 runs at Centurion, 2008).
South Africa and Bangladesh have featured in 18 matches with the Proteas winning 16 of them.
Notably, 2 games have been drawn as Bangladesh are yet to taste success.