Bangladesh's batting order collapsed under pressure, with Wiaan Mulder wreaking havoc with a stunning seven-wicket haul.

He bowled 11 overs and picked 7/31 (3 maidens).

The visitors were in a decent position at 128/3 but the hosts tightened their grip and bowled them out for just 184 runs.

This dominant performance from South Africa sealed their victory by an innings and 219 runs, completing a clean sweep of the series.