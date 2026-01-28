South Africa vs West Indies: 2nd T20I preview and stats

South Africa will look to seal the series against West Indies when the two sides lock horns in the second T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after a convincing win in the first game. Under coach Shukri Conrad, South Africa have struggled with a record of just six wins in 18 T20Is last year. However, they were relieved to start their only international series of summer with a victory.

Performance review South Africa's batting lineup shines in series opener In the first T20I, South Africa's top order, especially captain Aiden Markram, shone with the bat. Markram had a tough time during the last T20 World Cup and averaged just 15.56 in 2024. However, he looked in good touch in this series. The hosts will now look to secure their first series win under Conrad and get their entire lineup firing ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Recovery plan West Indies aim to bounce back in 2nd T20I The West Indies, who looked lackluster in the first match, will be looking to improve their performance in all departments. Batting will be their main focus while they also look to improve their fielding after dropping three catches (two of them fairly tough) on Tuesday. The visitors haven't lost a T20I series against South Africa since June 2021 and will hope to stay alive in this one. WI could welcome back skipper Shai Hope and Shamar Joseph for this tie.

Tactical approach South Africa's bowling strategy and West Indies's response George Linde was used to open the bowling and at the death in Paarl, which speaks as much to conditions as to the role South Africa could see him playing at the T20 World Cup. He showed good control at Boland Park, giving away just 25 runs in four overs while picking up three wickets. Two of them came in the final over, as West Indies were looking to hit out.

Player spotlight West Indies's Jayden Seales looks to improve in 2nd T20I Jayden Seales went wicketless in the first match and struggled to find the right lengths against South Africa's top three. But on a pitch more suited to pace, he may feel more comfortable going back of a length and trying to attack. Seales is still learning his game at the T20I level but has played 50 matches in the T20 format overall with an equal number of wickets.

Team update 2nd T20I: Probable XI of the two teams SA probable XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi﻿. WI probable XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Information What's the H2H record? As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met each other 27 times in T20Is. The Proteas own a 13-14 win-loss record. On South African soil, the hosts have a 5-5 win-loss record from 10 matches.