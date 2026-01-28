T20 World Cup: Is Aiden Markram South Africa's trump card?

Aiden Markram led South Africa to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I at Boland Park on Tuesday night. The Proteas captain scored an unbeaten 86 off just 47 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. His stellar performance helped South Africa chase down a challenging target of 173 runs with 13 balls to spare. Markram is on a roll at the moment and could be South Africa's trump card ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Match highlights Opening partnership sets the tone for South Africa's chase The opening partnership between Markram and Lhuan-dre Pretorius was crucial in setting up the chase. The duo added 83 runs in just 47 balls, with Pretorius contributing a valuable 44. Ryan Rickelton then joined Markram for an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 93 off 62 balls, further cementing South Africa's dominance in the match. Markram was the fulcrum in this successful chase.

Do you know? 3rd successive fifty-plus score for Markram in T20s This was Markram's third successive fifty-plus score in T20s. Before this knock of 86*, he smashed 108 for Durban's Super Giants versus Paarl Royals on January 17 in SA20. Before that, he clocked 66 versus the same opponents.

Stats Decoding his T20I stats and overall numbers in T20 cricket Markram's 86* took him to a tally of 1,663 runs from 67 T20Is (63 innings) for South Africa at 30.79. He registered his 11th fifty and a career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram completed 150 fours in T20Is and also raced to 67 sixes. His strike rate is an impressive 145.49. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 5,455 runs from 216 T20s (202 innings) at 31.71 (SR: 134.95). He owns 35 fifties and two tons.

Information A successful SA20 2025-26 season with the bat In nine matches for DSG in SA20 2025-26, Markram scored 309 runs at 44.14 from 7 innings. Apart from a century, he hit a fifty. He struck at 152.97. Overall in 45 SA20 matches, the former Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter has 1,276 runs at 36.45 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).

SA Markram set to lead the Proteas in T20 World Cup Markram will lead the Proteas in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He leads a strong 15-member squad and will be keen to deliver with the bat. The Proteas have a strong batting unit and Markram's presence atop will aid the side. SA squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.