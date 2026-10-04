Shai Hope took WI on his back, says Daren Sammy

Sammy lauded Hope for his endurance.

"He was in the field for what, 98.2 overs. He literally took the team on his back today with the bat, like he's done so many times before," Sammy was quoted as saying by the ICC on Sunday.

The coach also noted that while the skipper stepping up isn't new to him, "to keep 50 overs and then put on your pads and go and play an innings like that was special."