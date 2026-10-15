'Turning point was...': Sanju Samson on India's Hyderabad T20I loss

Samson had given India a quick start with his blistering 56 off just 23 balls.

However, it was the partnership between Varma and Reddy that kept India in the contest after a few early wickets.

The duo added 70 runs for the sixth wicket, bringing down the equation to 48 runs needed from 19 balls before Romario Shepherd dismissed Tilak.

The southpaw scored a crucial 25-ball 43.