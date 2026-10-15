'Turning point was...': Sanju Samson on India's Hyderabad T20I loss
What's the story
India's Sanju Samson has identified the dismissal of Tilak Varma as the crucial moment in their 24-run defeat against West Indies in the fourth T20I. The match, played at Hyderabad, saw India chase a massive target of 248 runs on a relaid pitch. Despite an explosive start by Samson and a strong partnership between Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India (223/10) fell short of the target.
Match highlights
Varma, Reddy add 70 runs for 6th wicket
Samson had given India a quick start with his blistering 56 off just 23 balls.
However, it was the partnership between Varma and Reddy that kept India in the contest after a few early wickets.
The duo added 70 runs for the sixth wicket, bringing down the equation to 48 runs needed from 19 balls before Romario Shepherd dismissed Tilak.
The southpaw scored a crucial 25-ball 43.
Post-match analysis
'The turning point was when Tilak got out'
Reflecting on the turning point of the match, Samson said, "The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out."
He added that they were cruising at that moment with Reddy and Tilak batting well under pressure.
Earlier in his innings, Samson had set a solid platform for India but was disappointed with their loss.
"Whatever you do feels very different when you are on the losing side," he said.
Team dynamics
No replacement for Bumrah: Samson
When asked about India's struggle without Jasprit Bumrah, Samson said there's no replacement for him.
He praised the young bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav who have been performing well.
"I feel we have some really good talent. The more we play them, the more we back them, the better they will become," he said.
Injury update
Update on Arshdeep Singh's condition
Ahead of the series-deciding fifth T20I, India has another concern as Arshdeep Singh was hit on his left shoulder by a short ball from Shamar Joseph in the last over of the chase.
He looked in serious pain but stayed on to face one more delivery before retiring hurt.
Samson provided an update on Arshdeep's condition, saying he's putting ice on his shoulder and hoping for a quick recovery.