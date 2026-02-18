Pakistan's Shadab Khan completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder, Shadab Khan , has attained a milestone with the bat in T20Is. The veteran spin all-rounder has raced to a tally of 50 sixes in T20Is. He achieved the landmark with his 3rd six against Namibia in Match 35 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Group A contest saw Pakistan score 199/3 in 20 overs.

Information An unbeaten 81-run stand alongside Farhan Shadab walked out to bat when Pakistan were 118/3 in the 14th over. Shadab joined Sahibzada Farhan in the middle and the two shared an unbeaten 81-run stand off 40 balls. Shadab scored 36* off 22 balls in this partnership. Farhan remained unbeaten on 100*.

Runs Shadab scores 36*, gets to 50 T20I sixes Shadab's unbeaten 36 had a four and three sixes. He struck at 163.64. With this effort, he now owns 979 runs from 121 T20Is (67 innings) at 19.58. His strike rate reads 143.12. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 50 sixes and 68 fours. At the ICC T20 World Cup, Shadab has raced to 230 runs from 21 matches (14 innings).

Advertisement