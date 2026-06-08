'Can take 20 wickets...': Shubman Gill after India's dominant win
What's the story
After a crushing innings victory over Afghanistan, Indian captain Shubman Gill revealed their simple yet effective strategy. The match, played in Mullanpur, showcased India's strong bench strength. Manav Suthar had an impressive and historic debut, taking an innings six-fer. Gill said his vision is to create an environment where India can consistently score big in the first innings and bowl out opponents regardless of conditions.
Match highlights
India's dominant innings victory
India's dominant performance was on full display as they declared their first innings at a mammoth 564/8, thanks to Gill's own century (126) and a ton from KL Rahul (100). Forced to follow on, Afghanistan's batters succumbed to poor shot selections. Spinner Manav Suthar scripted history with six wickets. They were bundled out for a paltry 152 in the first innings and 112 in the second innings, handing India an innings victory by a margin of 300 runs.
Strategy
Gill's simple strategy for Team India
In the post-match presentation, Gill stressed on a simple strategy for the team going forward, saying, "When you are batting in the first innings, try to post 350 on the board every time." He added that this approach should be followed no matter where they are playing or what kind of conditions they get. The Indian captain also expressed confidence in his bowling group to take 20 wickets anywhere.
Decision-making
Decision to enforce follow-on
Gill explained the decision to enforce a follow-on was based on weather and workload management. He said, "It was very hot here." "We decided that if we get them before lunch or just after the first drinks, we'll see if the bowlers are fresh, and we'll give them a follow-on. If not, we'll bat a couple of sessions and maybe at the end of the day, we'll give them the ball again."
Debut performance
Manav Suthar shines on Test debut
The standout performer of the match was 23-year-old left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who made a dream start to his Test career. Hailing from Rajasthan, Suthar took an impressive overall match haul of 7/62. This included a historic 6/33 in the first innings, where he bowled 10 maidens in a marathon spell of 22 overs. He is now only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner to take five wickets on his Test debut.
Team dynamics
Gill backs slow-bowling unit
Gill praised Suthar and the rest of the slow-bowling unit for their quality. He said, "The kind of quality that Manav, Washi, and Kuldeep have, there was never any doubt." The Indian captain also acknowledged that building this new era requires patience but expressed complete faith in the team's direction. India's next Test assignment is a two-match series in Sri Lanka, where deceptive turn will be a major challenge.