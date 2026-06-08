'Can take 20 wickets...': Shubman Gill after India's dominant win

Decision-making

Decision to enforce follow-on

Gill explained the decision to enforce a follow-on was based on weather and workload management. He said, "It was very hot here." "We decided that if we get them before lunch or just after the first drinks, we'll see if the bowlers are fresh, and we'll give them a follow-on. If not, we'll bat a couple of sessions and maybe at the end of the day, we'll give them the ball again."