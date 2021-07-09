Home / News / Sports News / Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka
Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs India: Here are the records which Shikhar Dhawan can break

The Indian cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in the limited-overs leg that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on national duty in England. The tour kicks off on July 13 with the first ODI. Here are the records Dhawan can break in the ODI series.

A look at his international career

Dhawan has been India's mainstay opener in white-ball cricket. He has played as a limited-overs specialist since September 2018. Over the years, the left-handed batsman has racked up 5,977 runs from 142 ODIs at an impressive average of 45.28. The tally includes 17 hundreds and 32 fifties. Dhawan also has 2,315 Test and 1,673 T20I runs to his name.

Dhawan set to attain this feat in ODIs

Dhawan is set to become the 10th Indian batsman with 6,000 or more runs in ODI cricket. He requires 23 runs to achieve this feat. The senior opener is behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,169), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378), Rohit Sharma (9,205), Yuvraj Singh (8,701), and Virender Sehwag (8,273) in terms of runs.

Dhawan could be second-fastest Indian to 6,000 ODI runs

Dhawan could be the second-fastest Indian batsman to reach 6,000 ODI runs. Indian captain Kohli remains the fastest (136 innings) to this milestone, followed by Ganguly (147 innings). Notably, Dhawan has played 139 ODI innings as of now.

Records Dhawan can break in T20Is

Dhawan has scored 1,673 runs from 65 T20 Internationals at an average of 27.88. In the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, he could surpass the likes of Umar Akmal (1,690), Chris Gayle (1,712), and Colin Munro (1,724) in terms of runs. Meanwhile, Dhawan, who is India's third-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket (8,482), is set to complete 8,500 runs.

Dhawan to complete 1,000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka

On the upcoming tour, Dhawan will likely become the 12th Indian batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old has aggregated 983 runs against the Lankans at a phenomenal average of 70.21. He has smashed 4 hundreds and 5 fifties against them. Furthermore, Dhawan will lead India for the first time in international cricket.

