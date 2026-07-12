Mandhana managed a 130-ball 70 (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana slams successive fifties versus ENG-W in one-off Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Jul 12, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team saw Smriti Mandhana light up the occasion across both outings. After slamming a superb 83-run knock for her side in the 1st innings, Mandhana managed a 130-ball 70 in the 3rd. She resumed Day 3 on a score of 69* and could only add another run to her kitty. Here are further details and stats.