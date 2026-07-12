Smriti Mandhana slams successive fifties versus ENG-W in one-off Test
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team saw Smriti Mandhana light up the occasion across both outings. After slamming a superb 83-run knock for her side in the 1st innings, Mandhana managed a 130-ball 70 in the 3rd. She resumed Day 3 on a score of 69* and could only add another run to her kitty. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Mandhana falls early on Day 3 after resuming on 69*
India finished Day 2 scoring 154/1 with Mandhana leading the way. India gained a lead of 269 runs. Mandhana shared an 88-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, who scored 33 before falling to Sophie Ecclestone. After Verma's dismissal, Yastika Bhatia joined Mandhana and the two added an unbeaten 66-run stand. On Day 3, she fell to Lauren Bell with Amy Jones completing a catch.
Runs
5th half-century for Mandhana in WTests
Mandhana's 70 was laced with a six and nine fours. In 9 matches (16 innings), Mandhana has raced to 788 runs at an average of 52.53. She smashed her 5th fifty in the format (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has amassed 355 runs against England from 4 matches at 44.37. She recorded her 4th fifty against England.