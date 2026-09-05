Has Smriti Mandhana aced Pakistan challenge in WT20Is? Key stats
What's the story
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final league match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled for September 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. Eyes will be on ace Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored a record-breaking century against Hong Kong, China in her last outing. Here we look at her numbers against Pakistan in the WT20I format.
Stats
Mandhana only behind Raj
As per Cricinfo, Mandhana has racked up 307 runs across 11 WT20Is against Pakistan at an average of 30.7.
The tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 111.23.
The southpaw needs just nine runs to go past batting legend Mithali Raj (315) and become India's highest run-getter against Pakistan in WT20Is.
Current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (230) is the only other Indian with 150-plus runs in this regard.
Knock
Fifty in her last outing
Mandhana's highest score against Pakistan came in June this year, during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
She raced to an incredible half-century after the Women in Blue were two down in the powerplay (18/2).
The opener slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes en route to her 44-ball 68.
Thanks to her brilliance, India posted a formidable 170/6 and later won by 64 runs.
Meanwhile, Mandhana's scores versus Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup read 14, 6, 38, 17, and 45.
Numbers
Second-most runs in WT20Is
Mandhana, who is now the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, owns the second-most runs in WT20Is.
She has smashed 4,681 runs from 173 WT20I matches (167 innings) at 30.79. The one against Hong Kong, China was her 2nd hundred (50s: 35).
Mandhana is only behind New Zealand legend Suzie Bates's tally of 4,758 runs.
The former's tally of 37 scores of 50 or more is the most for anyone in WT20Is.