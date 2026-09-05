Has Smriti Mandhana aced Pakistan challenge in WT20Is? Key stats 

As per Cricinfo, Mandhana has racked up 307 runs across 11 WT20Is against Pakistan at an average of 30.7.

The tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 111.23.

The southpaw needs just nine runs to go past batting legend Mithali Raj (315) and become India's highest run-getter against Pakistan in WT20Is.

Current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (230) is the only other Indian with 150-plus runs in this regard.