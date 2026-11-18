Hobart ODI: Sonny Baker stars in England's win with four-fer
What's the story
Speedster Sonny Baker starred in England's 97-run win over Australia in the series-deciding third ODI in Hobart. Baker took four wickets, helping England bowl out Australia, who were chasing 329, for 231. The English pacer, who also bowled a maiden, recorded his career-best ODI returns. Baker concluded the three-match ODI series with seven wickets. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Baker strikes across phases
Australia's chase was off to a poor start, with Travis Head departing in the first over.
Baker bowled the second over, removing Australian captain Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball. He also dismissed Josh Inglis, leaving Australia at 34/3 (7.3 overs).
Baker returned to dismiss Oliver Peake and Xavier Bartlett, as Australia were eight down before 200.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Baker was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 4/45 in 10 overs, including a maiden. These are now his best returns in the format.
In six ODIs, Baker has raced to 11 wickets at 30.27. His figures in the three ODIs against Australia read 2/75, 1/45, and 4/45.
Meanwhile, spinner Liam Dawson also took 3/42 in 10 overs, taking his total ODI tally to 24.