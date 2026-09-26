Pink Day ODI: Can Australia settle scores versus South Africa? 

The Wanderers is known for its true surface with good pace and carry.

The last ODI at this venue was in November 2024 when Pakistan defended a total of 308 runs.

Since 2020, it has the third-lowest batting average in ODIs among South African venues (30.05).

The weather is expected to be dry, sunny, and warm throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 1:30pm IST.