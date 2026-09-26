Pink Day ODI: Can Australia settle scores versus South Africa?
What's the story
South Africa and Australia will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, 27 September. This is also the annual Pink Day ODI, a charity event dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and treatment. Notably, South Africa lead the series 1-0 after a convincing win in Durban. Here is the match preview.
Match conditions
Venue, pitch, and weather report
The Wanderers is known for its true surface with good pace and carry.
The last ODI at this venue was in November 2024 when Pakistan defended a total of 308 runs.
Since 2020, it has the third-lowest batting average in ODIs among South African venues (30.05).
The weather is expected to be dry, sunny, and warm throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 1:30pm IST.
Series update
South Africa capitalized on the spinners' show in Durban
South Africa's spinners played a crucial role in overturning Australia's aggressive start in the opening game.
At Kingsmead, Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a strong start with a quickfire 60 off 36 balls before getting dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.
Despite this, other Australian batters opted for an aggressive approach instead of tackling spin bowling carefully.
Match highlights
What happened in the 1st ODI?
The opener saw Matthew Breetzke, who became the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket after just 14 innings, scored his second century.
He was ably supported by Marco Jansen (75) in a sixth-wicket partnership that transformed South Africa's innings from a precarious 168 for five to 297/8.
In response, visitors Australia fell short of the 298-run target.
Information
Head-to-head record
The last time Australia won a bilateral series against South Africa was in 2014. Overall, South Africa lead the win-loss record (58-52) against Australia in ODIs. They have a 29-22 lead at home.
Player updates
Markram could return for 2nd ODI; Carey replaces Inglis
Aiden Markram was included in the original squad for the second and third ODIs.
If fit, he could either strengthen the middle order or open the innings. His off-spin bowling would also provide an important sixth option for South Africa.
Meanwhile, Alex Carey will replace Josh Inglis behind the stumps after the latter was ruled out of the series with a finger injury.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj.
Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Breetzke has 822 runs from 15 ODI matches (14 innings) at a remarkable average of 63.23.
Jansen made 75 off 59 balls in the series opener, having smashed 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Ellis, whose stocks have risen in white-ball cricket, has claimed 22 ODI wickets this year at 16.22.
Marsh's 60 off 36 balls in the opener had five fours and six sixes.
The game saw Maharaj bowl 9.2 overs and clock 4/20.
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