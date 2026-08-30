Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi defends players after Newcastle defeat
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi has defended his players after their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League. The loss, a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, has left Spurs at the bottom of the league table. Despite the disappointing start to the season, De Zerbi remained optimistic and insisted there was "no panic" within his squad.
Manager's statement
'We are working to be a great team'
"We can improve in the defensive phases but today was an unfair result," said De Zerbi after the defeat.
He expressed disappointment with the result but emphasized that his team played better than Newcastle until they conceded their first goal.
"We are disappointed for the result and [for] our fans. We are working to be a great team," he added, hoping to turn around Tottenham's fortunes in future matches.
Fan frustration
Tottenham's dismal home record in the league
Tottenham's recent performance has been disappointing, with just three home league wins in their last 23 matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The defeat to Newcastle saw thousands of fans leave early, further highlighting their frustration.
Despite a summer spending spree of over £300 million, the team is yet to register a win this season.
Future strategy
De Zerbi confident about Tottenham's potential
Despite the current struggles, De Zerbi is confident about his team's potential. He has brought in several new players this season, including midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, defender Jan Paul van Hecke, and winger Savio.
"I know where we are going and what the plan is," he said after the Newcastle match.
The manager also hinted at possible departures of Kevin Danso, Pape Matar Sarr, and Richarlison from Tottenham.
Transfer strategy
Transfer window closing soon for Spurs
De Zerbi is looking for "one player more in one specific position" before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.
He stressed that any player wanting to leave must provide an economic solution for the club.
The Italian manager, who was appointed at the end of March, had previously helped Spurs avoid relegation by earning 11 points in seven matches.