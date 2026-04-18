IPL 2026: SRH claim win against CSK in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defended their score of 194/9 in against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were the stars for SRH, both scoring half-centuries to propel their team to a competitive score. In response, CSK managed 184/8 in 20 overs.

Match highlights Summary of the contest Abhishek and Travis Head added 75 runs within the powerplay before the latter perished in the sixth over. Ishan Kishan came in and was dismissed first ball as SRH were reduced to 75/2. Thereafter, Klaasen dictated the show with some key partnerships along the way. Salil Arora (13) and Shivang Kumar (12) contributed in the end to help SRH get past 190. In response, CSK fell short by 10 runs. Ayush Mhatre scored 30 whereas Matthew Short managed 34.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 IPL runs SRH's Abhishek went past 2,000 IPL runs with his 55th of the contest. He smoked six fours and 4 sixes. He ended up scoring 59 runs off 22 balls. Abhishek owns 2,004 runs from 83 IPL games (80 innings) at an average of 27-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes 11 fifties and a hundred. His strike rate is 167.55. Abhishek, who smashed a 15-ball fifty, recorded his 6th IPL fifty in less than 20 balls.

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Do you know? Abhishek is closing in on 5,500 T20 runs Abhishek is closing in on 5,500 T20 runs. From 187 T20s, he has amassed 5.429 runs at 32.5. He hit his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 8). He is also nearing 350 T20 sixes (341). He has smashed 508 fours.

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Klaasen Klaasen surpasses 350 T20 sixes; gets to 99 in IPL Klaasen's knock had 2 sixes and six fours. With his first six, Klaasen completed 350 T20 sixes. He now owns 351 sixes from 282 matches (259 innings) at 31.71. He is closing in on 6,500 runs in T20s (6,469). As many as 1,763 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 55 matches at 41. He struck his 10th IPL fifty. Klaasen is now one shy of 100 IPL sixes (99).

Kishan Ishan Kishan records his 17th duck in T20s Sunrisers Hyderabad's stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan faltered with the bat. He was out for a golden duck with pacer Mukesh Choudhary picking his wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 17 ducks in T20s from 235 matches (226 innings). He owns 6,532 runs at 30.95. His strike rate is 143.33. As many as 10 of his 17 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 125 matches (118 innings). He owns 3,211 IPL runs. Versus CSK, he clocked his 2nd IPL duck.

Duo Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton pick three-fers against SRH CSK pacers Anshul Kamboj (3/22) and Jamie Overton (3/37) shared six wickets between them. Both bowlers picked respective three-wicket hauls. Overton has raced to 8 wickets from 8 matches in the IPL at 28.25. Overall in T20s, the Englishman has picked 164 wickets from 203 matches at 25.56 from 155 innings. On the other hand, Kamboj now owns 68 wickets in T20s from 47 matches at 18.69. 23 of his wickets have come in the IPL from 17 games at 21.6.

CSK batters Key numbers for CSK's run-scorers Mhatre scored a 13-ball 30. He smashed five fours and a six. In six IPL games this season, he owns 201 runs at 33.50. Short's 34 came off 30 balls. He smacked three fours. In 155 T20s (149 innings), he owns 3,781 runs at 27.2. Sarfaraz Khan hit a 19-ball 25. He smashed three fours. Across 5 innings this season, he owns 147 runs at 29.40.

Information Eshan Malinga claims three wickets for SRH Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga finished with 3/29 from his 4 overs. In 45 T20s, he now owns 60 scalps at 21.55. As many as 21 of his 60 T20 scalps have come in the IPL at 20.14.