Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup: Here's why

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a muscle strain on his left leg. The news was mentioned by Sri Lanka's batting coach Vikram Rathour, who noted Pathirana's unfitness and expected an official update soon. Pathirana suffered the injury just four balls into his spell against Australia in Pallekele, raising concerns over its severity.

Injury impact Dilshan Madushanka replaces Pathirana Pathirana was seen clutching his left leg after bowling the fourth ball of his first over against Australia. He was assisted off the field by a physio, leaving Dasun Shanaka to complete the over. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been approved by the ICC's Event Technical Committee as a replacement for Pathirana.

IPL future IPL participation not yet confirmed Despite being ruled out of the T20 World Cup, Matheesha Pathirana's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not in doubt for the time being. However, no official statement has been made regarding his availability for the upcoming IPL season due to this injury setback.

