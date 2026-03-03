T20 World Cup: Will England's spin trio outshine Indian attack?

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has backed England's spin attack to outshine India's in the upcoming T20 World Cup semifinal. The second semifinal will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Speaking on the Test Match Special podcast, Vaughan said he has a "funny feeling" that England will win the clash. He highlighted that England's spin trio of Adil Rashid , Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks have been superior in the tournament.

Winning mindset 'England have found a way to win' Despite a few close calls, England have made it to the semi-finals with five consecutive wins. Vaughan praised their ability to win, saying, "They seem to have found a way of winning." He specifically mentioned their victory over New Zealand as a great effort, noting it was a dead rubber. According to Cricbuzz, England now have the most successive semifinal appearances in the T20 World Cup (5 between 2016 and 2026). They surpassed Pakistan and Sri Lanka (4 each).

Spin analysis Vaughan slams Chakravarthy, backs England's spin trio Vaughan also mentioned that India's x-factor, Varun Chakravarthy, conceded runs against the West Indies and South Africa. He said that England's spin trio of Dawson, Rashid, and Will Jacks has been the best in the tournament. "England have a better spin attack than India," said Vaughan. "[Varun] Chakravarthy has been got at. Dawson, Rashid and Will Jacks have been the best trio in the tournament in terms of spin."

Fielding focus 'England have been exceptional in the field' Vaughan also praised England's exceptional fielding and running between wickets during the tournament. He said, "England's fielding has been absolutely exceptional," and added that they look really alert on the field. The former captain emphasized that these small elements are under their control, giving them an edge over other teams in the competition.

