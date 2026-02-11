Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign with Ireland scalp

Australia beat Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The match held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was the Aussies bat first and post a score of 182/6 in 20 overs. In response, Ireland failed to offer any sort of substance with the bat and perished for 115. Here are further details and stats.

Summary Australia score 182/6 Stand-in skipper Travis Head departed early before Josh Inglis and Cameron Green added 49 runs. Australia were then down to 88/4 inside 10 overs as Ireland bowlers offered resistance. A 61-run stand between Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship. Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett's unbeaten scores of 11 each saw Australia surpass 180. Mark Adair claimed 2/44 from his 4 overs.

Inglis Inglis scores a crucial 17-ball 37 Inglis, who opened alongside Head, scored a rapid 17-ball 37. He smashed six fours and a six. With this effort, Inglis has raced to 3,982 runs in T20s from 169 matches (159 innings) at 29.49, as per ESPNcricinfo. The versatile Aussie batter is also closing in on 1,000 T20I runs for Australia. He has 953 runs from 43 matches (40 innings) at 28.02.

Duo Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis chip in Renshaw scored a vital 37 off 33 balls. He hit 2 fours. In 4 T20Is, he has 55 runs at 13.75. Overall in T20s, he owns 2,179 runs at 26.57. Stoinis scored 45 runs off 29 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 1). He now owns 7,277 runs from 361 T20s (322 innings) at 29.94. In 84 T20Is (68 innings), he has 1,406 runs at 31.95.

Ireland Ireland reduced to 43/5 Ireland lost skipper Paul Stirling due to a hamsting injury after the 1st ball of their innings. Ross Adair led the charge and was also dropped in the 2nd over. However, Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Harry Tector before Nathan Ellis got Adair. Curtis Campher was the next to depart with Benjamin Calitz joining him. With Gareth Delaney's dismissal, Ireland were 43/5 at one stage.

Information A 46-run stand offers resistance before Australia rip Ireland apart After Delaney's wicket, the likes of Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell added a valiant 46-run stand for the 6th wicket. Adam Zampa broke the stand in the 14th over with Ireland being reduced to 89/6. It was Zampa, who tore apart Ireland thereafter.

Zampa Zampa gets to 40 T20 World Cup wickets Zampa clocked 4/23 from his 4 overs. He is now the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup. Zampa has raced to 40 scalps from 22 matches at 12.90. He has gone level with Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan. Shakib Al Hasan (50) is the only bowler with more T20 World Cup wickets.

Information Zampa claims his 4th four-fer in T20Is Zampa claimed his 2nd T20 World Cup four-fer (5w: 1). Overall, he now owns 143 wickets in T20Is at 20.56 from 112 matches (109 innings). He owns four four-fers and a fifer. Overall in T20s, he has picked 405 wickets at 21.23 (4w: 5).

Ellis 7th four-fer for Ellis in T20s Ellis bowled 3.5 overs and clocked 4/12. He also bowled a maiden over. Ellis has raced to 230 wickets in T20s from 183 matches at 22.71. This was his 7th four-fer. 54 of his T20 scalps have come for Australia in T20Is from 33 matches at 16.62. He clocked his 2nd four-fer. In 4 T20 World Cup matches, Ellis has 8 scalps at 10.75.