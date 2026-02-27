We were keeping an eye on SA-WI match: Hardik Pandya

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed that the team was attentive to other matches as they aimed for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. After India's 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai, Pandya admitted that they were closely watching South Africa's Super 8 clash against West Indies before their own match. "Obviously, we all were keeping an eye," he said post India's win .

Game strategy Focus on our game, says Pandya Despite keeping an eye on the other match, Pandya stressed that their main focus was on their own performance. "Now it's all about playing good cricket, backing your skill set, absorbing the pressure, and making sure that you put the best foot forward," he said. After South Africa's victory over West Indies, they secured their spot in the semi-finals. This means India and West Indies will play a virtual knock-out game on Sunday.

Information Why SA-WI match was important to India? India have been drawn in the Super 8 Group 1 along with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. As the Proteas heavily defeated India by 76 runs, the latter's net run rate took a major hit. Moreover, WI beat Zimbabwe by a massive 107 runs in their Super 8 opener. Hence, WI's win over SA would have boosted their NRR even further. As they lost the game, India now just need to beat WI by any margin to go through.

Match highlights India post a massive total of 256/4 In their match against Zimbabwe, India posted a massive total of 256/4 with Abhishek Sharma and Pandya scoring blazing half-centuries. Abhishek smashed a rapid 30-ball 55 while Pandya hammered an unbeaten 23-ball 50 at the death. Tilak Varma contributed with an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls as he and Pandya put on an unbroken stand of 84 runs off just 31 deliveries.

