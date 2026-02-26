T20 World Cup 2026: India claim massive win over Zimbabwe

India claimed a massive win over Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The co-hosts first racked up 256/4, their highest total in T20 World Cups. With a shuffle in the batting order, each of India's top six batters made an impact. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97*, Zimbabwe were restricted to 184/6.

Chase How Zimbabwe's chase panned out To everyone's surprise, Zimbabwe didn't lose a wicket in the Powerplay. However, they were quite behind the required run-rate. Axar Patel finally dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani, who made a run-a-ball 20, in the seventh over. Although Bennett regularly took the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, to cleaners, Zimbabwe were down to 72/2 in 9.3 overs. Bennett reached his 34-ball half-century in the 13th over.

Valiance Bennett slams a valiant 97* Bennett, who single-handedly anchored Zimbabwe's chase, found some support from skipper Sikandar Raza. The duo took them toward the 150-run mark. Bennett scored the majority of runs after Raza's departure. He eventually fell three runs short of his ton. The former hammered an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Milestone Raza completes 3,000 T20I runs Zimbabwe captain Raza, who came in at No. 4, completed 3,000 runs in T20Is. He is the first Zimbabwe player and the 14th overall to reach this landmark. According to ESPNcricinfo, Raza is the first player from a full-member nation to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. Malaysia's Virandeep Singh is the only other player with this feat.

Start India ace Powerplay with Samson's inclusion India, who were invited to bat, started with a new combination, welcoming Sanju Samson. Samson, who started with a six, smashed a 15-ball 24 before falling to Blessing Muzarabani. Before his dismissal, India were 46/0 in three overs. Ishan Kishan, who joined Abhishek Sharma, also made his intent clear. India raced to 80/1 in six overs, their third-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cups.

Team century Abhishek, Kishan take India past 100 Both Abhishek and Kishan continued their exploits against spinners after the fielding restrictions ended. They propelled India past 100 in just 9.1 overs. Although Kishan (38 off 24 balls) departed, Abhishek didn't stop his boundaries. He reached his half-century off 26 balls, his second-slowest in the format. Abhishek finally fell to Tinotenda Maposa for 55 off 30 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).

Middle overs India continue to fly Skipper Suryakumar Yadav came in at No. 4 and started with a sweep that crossed the boundary. While Abhishek's dismissal left India at 150/3, the Indian captain smashed a quickfire 33 off 13 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes). Hardik Pandya was promoted ahead of Tilak Varma, and it yielded results. In two overs, India collected 22 runs before SKY departed.

Partnership Tilak, Hardik smash Zimbabwe bowlers In a rare event, Tilak arrived at No. 6. The left-handed batter, India's designated anchor, came out all guns blazing. While Hardik attacked the bowlers at the other end, Tilak showed his immaculate strokes all around the ground. The two added 84 runs off just 31 balls, taking India to 256/4, their highest total in T20 WCs and the second-highest overall.

Numbers Hardik's fourth half-century in T20 WCs Hardik, who finished with two maximums, raced to 50* off 23 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes). And Tilak also returned unbeaten on 44 off 16 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes). This was Hardik's fourth half-century in T20 World Cups. Overall, he completed his ninth fifty in the format. He now has 2,226 runs from 135 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.58.

Records India make these records India recorded the highest total of the ongoing T20 World Cup, surpassing the West Indies' 254/6 against Zimbabwe at Wankhede Stadium. Overall, this was the second-highest total in the tournament, only behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya from the inaugural edition (2007). India hammered 17 sixes, the joint-most by them in a T20 World Cup innings. They played just 26 dot balls.

Wickets The pick of India's bowlers Arshdeep, who was wicketless in his first spell, took his first wicket in the form of Raza, who took Zimbabwe past 140 along with Bennett. In the same over, Arshdeep sent back Ryan Burl. He then knocked over Tony Munyonga with a searing yorker from round the wicket. Arshdeep was the pick of India's bowlers, taking 3/24 in four overs.

Landmark Most wickets for India in T20 WCs Arshdeep is now India's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Bumrah's 33 wickets. In 19 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm seamer has raced to 35 wickets at an average of 14.25. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, Arshdeep has the most wickets for India in a T20 World Cup edition (17 in 2024).

Information Chakravarthy maintains his streak Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Dion Myers and finished with figures of 4-0-35-1. According to Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy has now taken at least one wicket in 19 consecutive T20I innings. The streak started in 2025.

Milestone Bennett reaches these landmarks Bennett recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Raza's 82 against Ireland from the 2022 edition. Bennett's 97* is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010. Bennett now has 277 runs from five matches, the most for Zimbabwe in a T20 WC edition.