T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa become 2nd semi-finalists

South Africa have become the second team, after England, to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The qualification was confirmed when India defeated Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday night, eliminating them from the tournament. Earlier in the day, South Africa had beaten West Indies to move up to four points, but their semi-final spot was officially secured when India defeated Zimbabwe.

Match impact India and West Indies to clash in a knockout match India's win over Zimbabwe not only knocked the latter out of contention but also confirmed South Africa's place in the semi-finals. The Proteas will face Zimbabwe in their final Super Eight match on Sunday. Meanwhile, India and West Indies, both with two points each, will clash in a knockout match later that day to determine the second semi-finalist from Group 1 of the Super Eight stage.

Group 2 standings England, New Zealand also through from Group 2 In Group 2, England have also confirmed a semi-final spot after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They now lead the table with four points. New Zealand are second after defeating Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday, knocking the co-hosts out of contention. A win over England on Friday will ensure New Zealand's qualification and top position in the group with five points.

