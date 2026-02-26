T20 World Cup 2026: SA beat WI to benefit India 

In a relief for Team India, South Africa beat the West Indies in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Proteas successfully chased down 177, with their top three taking the charge. WI earlier made a remarkable recovery from 83/7. An 89-run stand between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd took them to 176/8.

Collapse Ngidi, Rabada rattle WI's top order In their last match, the Windies posted the second-highest T20 WC total (254/6 versus Zimbabwe). However, they were brought down by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. The duo exploited a hard length well to reduce the Caribbean side to 83/7. While Ngidi claimed a three-fer in the game, Rabada and Corbin Bosch claimed two wickets apiece.

Partnership Record stand for WI WI looked down and out at 83/7 in 10.2 overs. However, Holder and Shepherd came to the team's rescue with their record-breaking partnership (89 runs off just 57 balls). Holder scored a quickfire 49 (31), while Shepherd remained unbeaten on 52 (37). As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-highest T20I total for a team that lost seven wickets inside 100 runs.

Records More records for the duo Holder and Shepherd recorded the highest partnerships for the eighth wicket or lower by a full-member pair in T20Is. Shepherd was also involved in the previous-highest stand in this regard, having added 78 runs with Shamar Springer last year. In fact, Shepherd has been involved in each of WI's six 50-plus partnerships for the eighth wicket or lower in the format.

Numbers Key numbers for Shepherd, Holder Shepherd's 37-ball 52* was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. He became just the fourth batter from a full-member with a 50-plus score from No. 9 or lower in T20Is. This was also Shepherd's maiden T20I fifty, taking him to 909 runs at 28.40 (SR: 145.20). Holder, who just fell short of his maiden T20I fifty, hammered 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Milestone Ngidi becomes SA's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is Ngidi finished with 3/30 from four overs. This spell took his 2026 T20 WC tally to 11 wickets from five games at an economy of 6.80 (4W: 1). According to ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi has raced to 89 wickets from 62 T20Is at an average of 20.39. He is now SA's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, alongside spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Chase SA win by nine wickets In a rather straightforward run-chase, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock came out all guns blazing. Their early onslaught took the Proteas to 69/0 in six overs, their third-highest Powerplay score in T20 World Cups. The duo added 95 runs off 48 balls before Roston Chase dismissed de Kock. However, Markram and Ryan Rickelton continued their blitz to finish the match in 16.1 overs.