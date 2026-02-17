T20 WC: SA take on UAE in Super 8 rehearsals 

Match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The two teams come into this clash with contrasting form. South Africa have been dominant in Group D, winning all three matches and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Meanwhile, UAE have recorded one win and two losses. They have been officially eliminated from the Super 8 race.

Performance review South Africa's impressive run in the tournament South Africa started their campaign with a resounding 57-run victory over Canada. They then played a nail-biting tie against Afghanistan, which they won in the second Super Over. Their most significant win came against New Zealand, where they won by seven wickets to secure qualification for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Match analysis UAE's mixed journey so far UAE's journey in the tournament has been a roller-coaster ride. After suffering a heavy 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, they managed to bounce back with a five-wicket win over Canada. However, a narrow loss against Afghanistan affected their momentum. As the Kiwis are the other Group D team to qualify for Super 8s, UAE have been officially knocked out.

Match details Pitch report and other details The Arun Jaitley Stadium has witnessed closely contested matches so far, with batting being difficult. Similar conditions are expected in the upcoming fixture as well. With the game starting at 11:00am IST, spinners are likely to play a major role. This will be the first-ever T20I clash between South Africa and UAE. Meanwhile, the match will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar.

XIs Here are the probable playing XIs South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. UAE (Probable XI): Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.