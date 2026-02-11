T20 WC: Lungi Ngidi takes three-fer in double Super-Over thriller
What's the story
In a nail-biter, South Africa beat Afghanistan to win the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. The Proteas compiled 187/6 before bowling Afghanistan out for the same score. Afghanistan were on top in the first Super Over that was tied. However, SA denied Afghanistan another comeback. Lungi Ngidi, who bowled in the first, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Spell
Ngidi's returns in Ahmedabad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz single-handedly carried Afghanistan's chase in the first half. His counter-attack meant Afghanistan were 50/0 in four overs. However, Ngidi struck twice in the fifth over, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. Ngidi's final wicket was Azmatullah Omarzai, whose departure left Afghanistan reeling at 164/7. The Proteas speedster, who recorded 3/26, later bowled the first Super Over, conceding 17 runs.
Stats
A look at his numbers
Ngidi already has seven wickets in SA's first two T20 World Cup 2026 matches. He earlier took 4/31 against Canada in the opener. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi has raced to 85 wickets from 59 T20Is at an average of 20.42. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Overall, Ngidi has raced to 215 T20 wickets from 170 matches at 21.62.