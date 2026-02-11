Lungi Ngidi also bowled the first Super Over

T20 WC: Lungi Ngidi takes three-fer in double Super-Over thriller

By Parth Dhall 04:56 pm Feb 11, 2026

In a nail-biter, South Africa beat Afghanistan to win the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. The Proteas compiled 187/6 before bowling Afghanistan out for the same score. Afghanistan were on top in the first Super Over that was tied. However, SA denied Afghanistan another comeback. Lungi Ngidi, who bowled in the first, was adjudged the Player of the Match.