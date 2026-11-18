Johannesburg Test: Injured Temba Bavuma slams 68* versus Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, sustained a right calf strain in the ongoing Wanderers Test against Bangladesh. The injury occurred on the third morning of the match while he was batting. Although he was treated on-field and retired injured after scoring 49 runs, it was later confirmed that Bavuma would return to bat if necessary. He did and scored an impressive 68*, adding 19 runs more to his tally.
Injury impact
Bavuma batted with lower-order players despite injury
Bavuma was only required to bat after the fall of the eighth wicket when Ryan Rickelton was dismissed in the 114th over.
He ran without any apparent issues and added runs with lower-order batsmen Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, ending his innings on an unbeaten 68 from 138 balls (4s: 3).
South Africa posted 557/10 in their 1st innings after Bangladesh's score of 400.
However, despite his return to batting, it remains unclear if he will participate in South Africa's second Test against Bangladesh starting next Monday.
Runs
27th fifty from Bavuma's blade
Playing his 70th match (120 innings), Bavuma has raced to 4,096 runs at an average of 39.
He clocked his 27th fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in 7 matches against Bangladesh, Bavuma now owns 425 runs at 60.71 from 9 innings. He recorded his 5th fifty against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, 2,433 of Bavuma's runs have come on home soil from 40 matches (65 innings) at 45.05 (100s: 5, 50s: 14).
Information
58th fifty for Bavuma in First-Class cricket
Bavuma recorded his 58th half-century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 19 tons. Playing his 184th match (311 innings), Bavuma owns 10,628 runs at 38-plus.