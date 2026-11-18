Bavuma was only required to bat after the fall of the eighth wicket when Ryan Rickelton was dismissed in the 114th over.

He ran without any apparent issues and added runs with lower-order batsmen Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, ending his innings on an unbeaten 68 from 138 balls (4s: 3).

South Africa posted 557/10 in their 1st innings after Bangladesh's score of 400.

However, despite his return to batting, it remains unclear if he will participate in South Africa's second Test against Bangladesh starting next Monday.