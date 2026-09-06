Decoding Indian batters with 3,000-plus runs in Women's T20Is

As per Cricbuzz, Shafali aged 22 years and 220 days became the youngest to breach the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.

Meanwhile, she is also the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in WT20Is (113 innings).

Shafali, who scored 12 runs versus PAK-W in India's win, has amassed 3,005 runs from 114 WT20Is and owns a strike rate of 137.46 (50s: 19).