Decoding Indian batters with 3,000-plus runs in Women's T20Is
What's the story
Shafali Verma became the latest entrant to the 3,000-run club in Women's T20Is. She achieved the mark on September 5 in a Women's T20 Asia Cup Group A clash versus Pakistan in Dubai. Shafali, who became the youngest ever to 3,000 runs in the format, also is the third Indian women's cricket team batter to surpass 3,000 runs. We decode the three Indian players.
#3
Shafali Verma - 3,005 runs
As per Cricbuzz, Shafali aged 22 years and 220 days became the youngest to breach the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.
Meanwhile, she is also the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in WT20Is (113 innings).
Shafali, who scored 12 runs versus PAK-W in India's win, has amassed 3,005 runs from 114 WT20Is and owns a strike rate of 137.46 (50s: 19).
#2
Harmanpreet Kaur - 4,249 runs
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 18* versus PAK-W in India's 7-wicket win.
Notably, she became the 1st skipper to lead in 150 WT20I matches.
Harmanpreet has played 205 WT20Is and from 184 innings, she has scored 4,249 runs at an average of 30.13 (100s: 1, 50s: 18).
From 150 matches as skipper (137 innings), she has 3,319 runs at 32.86 (100s: 1, 50s: 16).
#1
Smriti Mandhana -
Smriti Mandhana is India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is.
Mandhana is currently the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and second in WT20Is.
She has amassed 4,690 runs from 174 WT20I matches (168 innings) at an average of 30.65.
Recently, she recorded her 2nd WT20I hundred, smashing 124 versus Hong Kong.
She also owns 35 fifties.