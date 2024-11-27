Summarize Simplifying... In short The MLB free agent market is buzzing with top players like 26-year-old Juan Soto, known for his offensive dominance, and Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

Other notable free agents include Corbin Burnes, who had a standout season with the Baltimore Orioles, Alex Bregman, a premier third baseman from the Houston Astros, and Willy Adames, a top shortstop from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees' Juan Soto is one of the big names who are yet to sign a contract in this MLB free agency

MLB: Presenting top five free agents still in the market

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:20 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story After the World Series, teams made $21.05M qualifying offers to select free agents, with Nick Martinez being the only player to accept among 13 offers. Meanwhile, the MLB Winter Meetings will occur Dec. 8-11 in Dallas. Now, Blake Snell's five-year deal with the Dodgers has further intensified the 2024-25 free-agent market. Here are the top five free agents yet to sign a contract.

Juan Soto - New York Yankees

At just 26, Juan Soto, a free agent, boasts an incredible track record of offensive dominance. After hitting a career-high 41 home runs in 2024, Soto's power and elite plate discipline make him a unique superstar. Soto is set to ignite a historic bidding war among top MLB teams this offseason. Soto launched a career-high 41 home runs in 2024, showcasing his power potential.

Roki Sasaki - Chiba Lotte Marines (Nippon Professional League)

Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, renowned for his triple-digit fastball and devastating splitter-slider combo, has dominated NPB despite limited innings, highlighted by a 19-strikeout perfect game. At 23, Sasaki's MLB move is constrained by international bonus pool caps, likely limiting offers to $5-$7 million. With unmatched talent and generational potential, his free agency has drawn widespread interest, rivaling Soto's storyline this offseason.

Corbin Burnes - Baltimore Orioles

Despite an August slump, Burnes shone in 2024, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194 1/3 innings after a trade to Baltimore. His AL Cy Young-worthy season culminated in a dominant eight-inning, one-run performance in the AL wild-card round. Burnes reaffirmed his ace status, delivering exactly what Baltimore sought. With a proven track record, he remains a reliable bet in the world of pitcher durability.

Alex Bregman - Houston Astros

Bregman, 31, remains a premier third baseman, known for stellar defense, and excellent contact skills. Despite a dip in OBP during 2024, his consistent offensive floor and October experience make him a prime free-agent target. While Houston hopes to retain him, substantial league-wide interest could challenge their efforts, positioning Bregman as a franchise cornerstone for teams seeking an impactful infield presence.

Willy Adames - Milwaukee Brewers

Adames, 29, is the top shortstop on the market this winter after a career-best season with Milwaukee posting 32 homers, 21 steals, and stellar defense. Known for his power and strong clubhouse presence, he's poised to secure a deal exceeding Dansby Swanson's $177M contract. Adames offers teams a reliable bat and glove at one of baseball's premier positions, making him a coveted free agent.