UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021
Italy are set to take on Belgium in a cracking contest

The UEFA Euro 2020 has reached its business end as eight teams are set to battle it out in the quarter-finals, starting tonight. Switzerland and Spain are headed for a showdown prior to an in-form Italy side taking on world number one Belgium. The other two quarters are set to be played tomorrow. Ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, we present the statistical analysis.

Schedule

A look at the schedule (July 2-3)

July 2, Friday, Match 1 - Switzerland vs Spain (9:30 PM, St Petersburg) July 3, Saturday, Match 2 - Belgium vs Italy (12:30 AM, Munich) July 3, Saturday, Match 3 - Czech Republic vs Denmark (9:30 PM, Baku) July 4, Sunday, Match 4 - Ukraine vs England (12:30 AM, Rome)

Italy

Italy aiming to maintain their unbeaten record against Belgium

Italy are unbeaten against Belgium at a major tournament. In the four previous meetings, Italy won three and drew one. They met during the 1954 World Cup followed by three European Championships duels in 1980, 2000, and 2016. In a unique record, Italy, who are in their fourth successive Euro quarter-finals, had seen their previous three appearances get decided by penalty shoot-outs.

ESP, ENG

Spain and England can script these feats

Spain are aiming to extend their unbeaten run against the Swiss side. As per Opta, Spain have lost just one of their previous 22 meetings with Switzerland (W16 D5). Their last defeat came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. England, who face Ukraine, can register a seventh successive clean sheet. The Three Lions are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions.

The Czechs

Czech Republic can script these records against Denmark

The Czech Republic will be aiming to maintain a 100% record against Denmark at European Championships. The Czechs emerged victorious in the 2000 and 2004 editions respectively. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic can also qualify for their third semi-final at the Euros. This is their fourth quarter-final appearance as they progressed on two occasions previously.

Do you know?

In-form Italy can win a 12th successive match

Italy are on their best unbeaten run (31 games). They have won 26 and drawn five. They are aiming to win a 12th successive match in all competitions as well. Prior to their 11-game winning run, Italy had drawn three of their four matches.

