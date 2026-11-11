How did Manchester United fare under Michael Carrick this season?
What's the story
Manchester United are planning to part ways with their head coach, Michael Carrick. As per The Athletic, the decision came after a disappointing start to the season that has left the team in 18th place, deep in the Premier League's relegation zone. United are now close to finalizing a deal with Mauricio Pochettino to become their next head coach. Sources close to the matter told The Athletic that United spent Tuesday negotiating personal terms with the Argentine's representatives, and are now closing in on the Argentine.
Replacement candidates
Pochettino pips Howe and Nagelsmann
Among the potential candidates to replace Carrick, United States head coach Pochettino was first reported as the expected figure highly among the candidates.
Former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, who recently managed Germany, were also in the mix.
However, any final decision on Carrick's fate will have to be approved by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and majority owners, the Glazer family.
And now, United are reportedly in agreement in principle with Pochettino to become their next head coach.
Tenure review
Carrick's position was under threat for weeks
Carrick's position as head coach has been under threat for weeks, with just one league win and three overall this season.
His first stint as interim manager saw a turnaround in form, taking United from seventh to third in the Premier League.
However, this season has been a different story with just one win in 10 Premier League games and an early Carabao Cup exit.
Future uncertainty
Carrick appointed permanent United head coach in May
Carrick, who was appointed as United's permanent head coach on a two-year deal in May, has seen his initial success fade. The team had a strong finish to last season but has struggled this term.
Despite the club's poor performance, Carrick's approach last season did lead to Champions League qualification with plenty of room to spare.
However, doubts about his ability to turn things around have grown amid the current crisis.
Premier League
Premier League: United's match-wise summary this season
United started their campaign with a dull 2-0 defeat to promoted Hull City.
A 5-2 win over Ipswich followed before the Red Devils were held 2-2 by Everton.
United's downfall started with a controversial 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City.
Carrick's side then drew three successive games with a scoreline of 1-1 (vs Fulham, vs Spurs, vs Leeds).
United were drubbed 3-0 by Bournemouth and 2-0 by Chelsea.
Notably, in their last Premier League clash, the club drew 4-4 against Aston Villa.
Information
United are 18th in the Premier League
United are placed 18th in the standings and remain in the relegation zone after 10 games. United have one win in addition to 5 draws and four defeats. Carrick's men have conceded 19 goals besides scoring 14.
UCL
What about the Champions League?
United started their UEFA Champions League return with a 4-0 win over minnows Sabah.
However, the early joy was cut short in telling away defeats against Atletico Madrid (0-2) and Como (1-4).
In their fourth league-stage game of the season, United fought back and beat AS Roma 3-2 after going 2 goals down.
United are placed 17th in the Champions League. Besides scoring 8 goals, the side has conceded 8 as well.
Information
United lost to Brighton in the Carabao Cup
United were ousted early on in the Carabao Cup. Despite leading Brighton 2-0 early on, the hosts allowed their opponents to make a comeback. Brighton went on to win the match 3-2.
Do you know?
3 wins in 15 games and 30 goals conceded
United have played 15 matches across all competitions this season. Notably, Carrick saw his side win just three out of these 15 matches (L7 D5). United have also conceded a whopping 30 goals this season, averaging two per game.