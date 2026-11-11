How did Manchester United fare under Michael Carrick this season?

Among the potential candidates to replace Carrick, United States head coach Pochettino was first reported as the expected figure highly among the candidates.

Former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, who recently managed Germany, were also in the mix.

However, any final decision on Carrick's fate will have to be approved by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and majority owners, the Glazer family.

And now, United are reportedly in agreement in principle with Pochettino to become their next head coach.