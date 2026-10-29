Bruno Fernandes to return as Manchester United captain against Chelsea
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will return as the team's captain for their upcoming match against Chelsea. The confirmation comes after Fernandes was left out of the starting line-up and remained on the bench during last Sunday's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. Carrick had said his decision was based on "purely on football reasons. "
Team dynamics
Carrick confirms Fernandes will lead the team
Speaking to the media, Carrick has now confirmed that Fernandes will be back in the squad for Saturday's Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge.
He also stressed that there are no issues between him and the midfielder, who he described as "fully committed" to the club.
The decision was purely tactical, Carrick said, adding that Fernandes is an important player for the team and will continue to lead it effectively.
Words
'He's [Fernandes] fully committed to this football club'
"Listen, we're clear with the situation of the team, and as a football club at the moment. As I've just said, he's an important player for this group. He has been and he will be," said Carrick on Fernandes.
"Between us, we've got to make a difference and we've got to push things in a good direction. He's fully committed to this football club, he's fully committed to making things better. It doesn't change things," added Carrick.
"He's the one that's kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he'll continue to do that."
Duo
Fernandes and Carrick met face-to-face to resolve differences
On Wednesday, Fernandes and Carrick held a face-to-face meeting to resolve their differences.
The two vowed to put the past behind them and focus on turning the club's season around, as per Sky Sports News.
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, Carrick had described his decision to drop Fernandes as "pure football."
This statement came after Fernandes's public criticism of Carrick's tactics following their UEFA Champions League defeat versus Como.
Performance review
Manchester United's poor run of form and club backing Carrick
The defeat to Bournemouth left Manchester United without a win in their last eight across all competitions.
Despite the poor run, Carrick has been given more time to turn things around after a meeting with senior leadership figures.
He stressed that he doesn't need reassurances from anyone and is focused on improving the team's performance for their supporters.
"I don't need any assurances from anyone. I totally get the position. I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what comes with that so I really don't need any assurances from anyone in that regard," Carrick said.
Future outlook
'I care about what the supporters think'
Responding to speculation about his future at the club, Carrick said he doesn't pay much attention to it.
He stressed that he cares about what supporters think and how they feel in the stadium.
"I've said before, I care about what the supporters think, what it feels like in the stadium, them travelling to come and see us and support us. I care about what we give them and what they see. I genuinely don't take notice of anything else. I know this job, I know what it brings, I know what we need to do to be better," he opined.
Information
Benjamin Sesko will be out for a 'longer period'
The United head coach also confirmed that striker Benjamin Sesko will be out for a longer period due to a shin injury. "Unfortunately Ben [Sesko] looks like he is going to be out for a period of time. We are still not clear of exactly how long but it is going to be for a longer period of time."