Usman Khawaja averages 87.50 at the SCG in Tests: Stats

Usman Khawaja 's place in the Australian side for the upcoming 5th and final Ashes Test has been confirmed by coach Andrew McDonald. Khawaja, who turned 39 recently, could be playing his final Test as speculation over his future intensifies. Australia, who lead the Ashes 2025-26 series 3-1 against England, head to the SCG for the final match, starting January 4. We decode Khawaja's numbers.

SCG Khawaja has hammered 5 fifty-plus scores at the SCG As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja tallies 875 runs at the SCG from 9 matches (14 innings) at an average of 87.50. In addition to 4 tons, he has a fifty here. His highest score reads 195*. Versus England at the SCG, Khawaja has amassed 467 runs from three matches (5 innings) at 116.75. He has hammered three centuries with the best of 171.

Overall A look at Khawaja's overall Test stats Overall in the longest format for Australia, Khawaja owns 6,206 runs from 87 matches (157 innings) at 43.39. He has hit 16 centuries and 28 fifties. Notably, he has also recorded 10 ducks. Versus England, Khawaja has scored 1,531 runs from 22 matches (40 innings) at 39.25. He has hit 4 centuries and 7 fifties against the Englishmen.