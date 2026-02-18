Pakistan's Usman Tariq claims his 2nd T20I four-fer: Key stats

Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq floored Namibia with a four-fer in Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The match at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, saw Pakistan score 199/3 in 20 overs. Chasing 200, Namibia perished for 97 in 17.3 overs. Tariq was superb, taking 4/16 from 3.3 overs. He also bowled a maiden over. Here are the details.

Bowling A quality spell which included a double-wicket maiden Tariq was introduced in the 12th over and he conceded just 4 runs. In the 14th over, the spinner claimed a double-wicket maiden. He dismissed JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann. Tariq's third over went for 11 runs before he ended with a bang. The 18th over saw him pick the wickets of Bernard Scholtz and Willem Myburgh.

Wickets 5th T20 four-fer for Farhan As mentioned, from 3.3 overs, Tariq finished with 4/16. He also bowled a maiden. In 44 T20s, Tariq has raced to 75 wickets at 15.41, as per ESPNcricinfo. He claimed his 5th four-wicket haul. In 6 T20Is for Pakistan, he owns 16 scalps at 7.93. This was his 2nd four-fer. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, he has 8 scalps from three matches.

