Pakistan enter 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stage: Stats

Pakistan have moved to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 stage after thrashing minnows Namibia in a crucial Group A contest. Match 35 of the ongoing tournament saw Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 100 to post 199/3. In response, Namibia struggled with the bat to suffer a massive defeat. Pakistan have joined India from Group A in the Super 8s.

Summary Summary of the contest Farhan's unbeaten 58-ball 100 guided Pakistan to 199/3. He was helped by skipper Salman Agha (38) and Shadab Khan (36*). Farhan was part of three key partnerships along the way, including a 40-run opening stand with Saim Ayub (14). Jack Brassell claimed 2/48 from 4 overs for Namibia. Namibia's Louren Steenkamp and Alexander Volschenk were the only batters with 20-plus scores in the chase.

Farhan Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistani with T20 WC hundred In a historic moment, Farhan became just the second Pakistani batter to hammer a hundred in an ICC T20 World Cup match. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ahmed Shehzad is the only other Pakistani with a T20 WC hundred, having tallied 111* vs Bangladesh in 2014. Notably, Farhan's century makes him the third player to score a hundred in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Ton Maiden T20I hundred for Farhan Farhan returned unbeaten on 100 off 58 balls (11 fours, 4 sixes). This was also Farhan's maiden hundred in the T20I format, as he also boasts nine fifties. Earlier in the tourney, Farhan completed 1,000 runs in the format. The 29-year-old, who has risen to prominence, has got to 1,142 runs from 43 T20Is at an average of 27.85.

Ongoing tourney First batter with this feat During his stay, Farhan became the first batter to complete 200 runs in the ongoing tourney. He has racked up 220 runs from four games at an average of 73.33. His strike rate has been an impressive 164.17. His only other 50-plus score was a blazing 73 (41) against the USA in Match 12.

Information Seventh ton in T20 format This was overall Farhan's seventh hundred in the 20-over format. He has now raced to 4,825 runs from 161 matches at 33.5. His tally also includes 31 fifties and 218 sixes. His best score is a stunning 162*.

Shadab Pakistan's Shadab Khan completes 50 sixes in T20Is Shadab attained a milestone with the bat in T20Is. The veteran spin all-rounder raced to a tally of 50 sixes in T20Is. He achieved the landmark with his 3rd six against Namibia. Shadab's unbeaten 36 had a four and three sixes. He struck at 163.64. With this effort, he now owns 979 runs from 121 T20Is (67 innings) at 19.58 (6s: 50, 4s: 68).

Information Agha surpasses 900 T20I runs Playing his 49th T20I, Pakistan skipper Agha has raced to 911 runs at 23.97. He scored a 23-ball 38 versus Namibia, hitting three fours and 2 sixes.

Tariq 5th four-fer for Tariq in T20s Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq floored Namibia with a four-fer. From 3.3 overs, Tariq finished with 4/16. He also bowled a maiden. In 44 T20s, Tariq has raced to 75 wickets at 15.41. He claimed his 5th four-wicket haul, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 6 T20Is for Pakistan, he owns 16 scalps at 7.93. This was his 2nd four-fer.

Information Shadab claims a three-fer Shadab did well with 3/19 from his 4 overs. Shadab has raced to 123 T20I wickets at 23.79. At the Men's T20 World Cup, he has claimed 25 wickets at 17.16. Overall in T20s, he owns 363 wickets at 23.7.

Do you know? Namibia perish for 97 Namibia scored 97/10 from 17.3 overs. They suffered a 102-run defeat. With this win, Pakistan ended their Group A journey with three wins and a defeat from 4 matches.