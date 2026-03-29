'Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made a stunning comeback to T20 cricket, scoring 69 runs off just 38 balls in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2026 match number one was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. After his stellar performance, Kohli said that his time away from the format has helped him come back fresh, excited and at "120%." Here's more.

Break benefits Kohli cites break to avoid burnout Kohli's last T20 match was the IPL 2025 final, which RCB won to clinch their maiden IPL title. After the recent game against SRH, Kohli spoke about his long break from T20 cricket. "Well, you know, the kind of scheduling that we've had over the last 15 years, and the amount of cricket I've played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked," Kohli said after the game.

Fitness focus Kohli stresses mental and physical fitness Kohli emphasized the importance of mental and physical fitness in his game. "So these breaks helped me immensely. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back, you know, underprepared." "In fact, the extra rest helps me to mentally freshen up. And as long as you're physically fit and you're excited mentally, both those things come together nicely. And then you're able to, you know, contribute for the team's cause. And that's what you want to do as a player. You don't want to hold on to a spot. You want to keep performing, and, you know, keep putting in the work for the team."

Advertisement

ODI success Kohli top scorer in NZ ODIs Before his IPL return, Kohli had a stellar run in the ODIs against New Zealand in January. He was India's top-scorer with 93, 23, and 124 runs in three matches. He also shone in the previous ODI series against South Africa in December, scoring a total of 302 runs including two centuries.

Advertisement