2nd ODI preview: Can NZ settle scores versus WI?
What's the story
West Indies will be up against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday, July 14. The match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Men in Maroon lead the series 1-0 after a convincing seven-wicket win in the first ODI. In that match, they restricted New Zealand to 267 runs and chased down the target with relative ease. Here is the preview of the second game.
Game plan
New Zealand aim to bounce back
New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to bounce back and level the series.
They had a good batting performance in the first ODI but couldn't defend their total.
The visitors will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and come up with a solid game plan.
Meanwhile, the home team was powered by Alzarri Joseph's four-wicket haul and debutant Vitel Lawes's three-fer.
Keacy Carty and Shai Hope then led West Indies's successful chase.
Match stats
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at Providence Stadium is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball.
It was good for batting in the first match of the series, but also had enough assistance for both pacers and spinners.
Notably, the surface was relaid ahead of the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup but has retained its characteristics.
Meanwhile, the game is scheduled to get underway at 12:00am IST.
H2H
A close head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 72 ODIs so far, with the former winning 32 times while the latter has won 33 times.
Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012.
The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period (1 draw).
When it comes to ODIs on Caribbean soil, WI hold a solid 17-7 win-loss record against the Kiwis.
Team lineup
Probable playing XIs of the two teams
West Indies Probable XI: John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes.
New Zealand Probable XI: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Jayden Lennox.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Jacob Duffy boasts an impressive record of 36 ODI wickets at an average of 25.03 and an economy rate of 5.98.
Each of Daryl Mitchell's four ODI outings in 2026 has resulted in 50-plus scores (100s: 2).
Against NZ, Joseph has taken nine wickets from four ODIs at an average of 20.55.
While Hope made 87* off 92 balls in the series opener, Carty made 95 off 112 balls.
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