2nd ODI preview: Can NZ settle scores versus WI? 

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to bounce back and level the series.

They had a good batting performance in the first ODI but couldn't defend their total.

The visitors will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and come up with a solid game plan.

Meanwhile, the home team was powered by Alzarri Joseph's four-wicket haul and debutant Vitel Lawes's three-fer.

Keacy Carty and Shai Hope then led West Indies's successful chase.