'It's not right': Miandad comes out in Imran Khan's support
What's the story
Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad has publicly spoken out against the continued imprisonment of Imran Khan, a fellow cricketer and former Prime Minister. In an emotional interview on the Narratives podcast, Miandad urged the Pakistan government to resolve their differences with Khan. He also offered his assistance in any way possible. "I pray that what's going on with him gets resolved, because he does not deserve this," said Miandad while tearing up during the interview.
Emotional appeal
Miandad's heartfelt message to Khan
Miandad expressed his deep concern for Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023.
He said, "What's being done to him is not right. It's unnecessary. He has a family too."
The former cricketer also shared his thoughts on what Khan might be going through in prison and how they were once close friends who took Pakistan cricket to new heights together.
Past camaraderie
Miandad and Khan played together at Sussex
Miandad clarified that there was no rivalry or fight between him and Khan during their playing days.
He said, "I've never complained that Imran wronged me in any way. I had a great career which I am very thankful for."
The two cricketers were teammates for Sussex and both captained the side during the 1980s and early 1990s.
Global concern
Former captains call for humane treatment of Khan
Last week, 22 former international captains signed an open letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
They urged him to ensure that Khan gets proper medical treatment in prison and that the court orders protecting his constitutional rights are enforced.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has also publicly supported these calls for Khan's humane treatment in jail.
Integrity assurance
Miandad urges Pakistan government to resolve differences with Khan
Miandad defended Khan's integrity, saying he is not a corrupt person and questioned what purpose his imprisonment serves.
He said, "What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing."
The former cricketer urged those involved to sit together and find a solution for Khan's situation.
Health concerns
Imran's health under increasing scrutiny
Imran has been in prison in Rawalpindi since August 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges.
His health has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with his sons intensifying their efforts to secure him proper medical care.
Last week, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered him to be taken to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad.
However, he was taken to state-run PIMS instead and returned to prison shortly after a check-up.