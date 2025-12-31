Year-ender: Teams who won major football European trophies in 2025
The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hostspur and Chelsea won major European trophies in calendar year 2025. These clubs came strong in their respective European tournaments, performing well in the 2024-25 season. Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League. Spurs won the UEFA Europa League whereas Chelsea claimed the UEFA Conference League. As 2025 calendar year comes to a close, we present their wins.
PSG
PSG win Champions League 2024/25 title, complete historic treble
PSG downed Inter 5-0 in the final of the 2024-25 Champions League in Munich. PSG won their maiden Champions League title, completing a historic treble. Earlier, Luis Enrique's men won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 honors. Notably, they became the 9th different team to complete the treble in European football. PSG became the 2nd French club to win the Champions League title.
Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United, win Europa League title
In what was a scrappy affair, Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League 2024-25 title in Spain's Bilbao. Brennan Johnson's 42nd minute goal was the difference in this contest. Spurs claimed their 3rd UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy and the first since 1984. Interestingly, Spurs finished their campaign with 6 clean sheets. Spurs had initially finished 4th in the 36-team league stage.
Chelsea
Chelsea thrash Real Betis, win the Conference League title
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea beat Spanish side Real Betis 4-1 to win the Conference League title. Chelsea's 4-1 win meant they recorded 4 major European title wins in their illustrious history (Conference League, Europa League, Champions League, and Cup Winners' Cup). Earlier, Chelsea topped the 36-team league stage with six wins from six. In the knockout stages, Chelsea underwent a swift progression before delivering success.