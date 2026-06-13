The match will start at 6:00 AM IST

2nd T20I: Can Sri Lanka bounce back against West Indies?

By Rajdeep Saha 05:23 pm Jun 13, 202605:23 pm

What's the story

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston on June 14. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00am IST. After a disappointing performance in the first match, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level the three-match series. For WI, a win will help them seal the series. So there is plenty on the cards.