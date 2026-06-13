2nd T20I: Can Sri Lanka bounce back against West Indies?
What's the story
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston on June 14. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00am IST. After a disappointing performance in the first match, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level the three-match series. For WI, a win will help them seal the series. So there is plenty on the cards.
Match analysis
SL's batting order collapsed in the series opener
In the opening game, Sri Lanka struggled with their batting order, losing four top-order batsmen before the halfway point of their innings. Sri Lanka's aggressive 6-5 combination left them with a truncated batting line-up, forcing them to prioritize consolidation over aggression. Despite Kusal Mendis's explosive start, the team could only manage six sixes in total. In contrast, every West Indies top-order batter hit at least one six. This stark difference in firepower highlighted the challenges Sri Lanka faced against their Caribbean rivals.
Team strategies
What to expect from the 2 teams?
The West Indies team, led by Shai Hope, successfully utilized their pace attack to exploit the bounce at Sabina Park. They are likely to field an unchanged XI for the second match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka may consider bringing in Dunith Wellalage to bolster both their spin options and lower-order batting depth after a disappointing top-order collapse in the first game.
Game conditions
Pitch report and conditions
The pitch at Sabina Park provided decent bounce and carry in the series opener, although it appeared a bit patchy. The surface for the second match is expected to be slightly slower, which could give Sri Lanka's frontline spinners more opportunities to influence the game, as per ESPNcricinfo. The weather forecast for Kingston looks mostly clear, promising an uninterrupted evening clash between these two teams.
Likely XIs
Here are the probable XIs
WI probable XI: Shai Hope (captain, wk), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph. SL probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (captain, wk), Lasith Croospulle/Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga.
Numbers
H2H record and key player stats
West Indies and Sri Lanka have clashed 19 times in the format. SL have pulled off 10 wins compared to WI's 9. From 97 matches (88 innings), WI all-rounder Jason Holder has amassed 888 runs at 18.50. With the ball, he has claimed 111 scalps at 26.35. Shai Hope has managed 1,737 runs at 31.01 with a hundred and 12 fifties. For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis is closing in on 2,500 T20 runs (2,493).
Poll