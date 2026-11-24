Wiaan Mulder surpasses 1,500 Test runs with 100 versus Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa cricket team all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder, hit a cracking century versus Bangladesh on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mulder walked in when his side was 296/5. He was part of a 92-run stand alongside Tony de Zorzi and added another 106-run stand with Marco Jansen before perishing. South Africa are 494/7 at stumps on Day 2.
Knock
Mulder shines for his side
South Africa witnessed a terrific stand between de Zorzi and Mulder for the 6th wicket.
After de Zorzi perished for 66, Jansen joined Mulder and the two all-rounders thwarted the visitors with a century-plus stand for the 7th wicket.
Mulder did his job well and got to a stunning hundred.
However, he fell to Towhid Hridoy in the final over on Day 2.
Runs
5th Test century for Mulder
Mulder managed 100 runs off 178 balls. He slammed 2 sixes and 12 fours.
During his stay at the crease, Mulder completed 1,500 runs with his 60th.
He now owns 1,540 runs from 29 matches (47 innings) at 36.66. He clocked his 5th hundred (50s: 1).
As per Cricinfo, in six matches against Bangladesh (8 innings), Mulder owns 309 runs at 44.14 (100s: 2, 50s: 1).
Information
17th hundred in First-Class cricket
Mulder now owns 17 centuries in First-Class cricket. In addition, he has hit 19 fifties. Mulder has raced to 5,809 runs from 104 matches (172 innings) at 40-plus.