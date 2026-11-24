South Africa witnessed a terrific stand between de Zorzi and Mulder for the 6th wicket.

After de Zorzi perished for 66, Jansen joined Mulder and the two all-rounders thwarted the visitors with a century-plus stand for the 7th wicket.

Mulder did his job well and got to a stunning hundred.

However, he fell to Towhid Hridoy in the final over on Day 2.