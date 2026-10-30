Wiaan Mulder hammers 115 versus Australia in 3rd Test: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder shone for his side with a sublime knock of 115 against Australia in the 3rd and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Friday. South Africa started Day 3 at 140/4, leading by 40 runs with Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breeetzke at the crease. Mulder joined Rickelton in the middle after Breetzke departed. He led South Africa's charge thereafter.
Summary
A 154-run stand between Rickelton and Mulder
South Africa went to lunch on a score of 202/5.
After lunch, Rickelton and Mulder built a strong stand and went unbeaten to tea (294/5).
In the 3rd session, Mulder got to his fifty before Rickelton completed his hundred.
In the 120th over of South Africa's innings, Rickelton was dismissed. A mix-up ended him being run out. It also ended a 154-run stand between the two.
Information
Mulder helps South Africa score 387
Mulder was on 70 when Rickelton departed. He found little support from the tail. However, he stayed composed at one end and helped the Proteas get to 387/10. Mulder was dismissed for 115 off 221 balls. Pat Cummins dismissed him.
Runs
4th hundred for Mulder
Mulder's 115 had 10 fours and 4 sixes.
In 27 matches (45 innings), Mulder has amassed 1,440 runs at 36. He clocked his 4th hundred (50s: 1).
As per Cricinfo, in four matches against Australia, Mulder has scored 220 runs at 31.42. He smashed his maiden fifty-plus score.
Meanwhile, this was Mulder's maiden ton on home soil. He has three away hundreds (opposition's home).
Information
16th hundred for Mulder in FC cricket
Playing his 102nd match in First-Class cricket, Mulder has now scored 5,709 runs at 39-plus. He clocked his 16th hundred in FC cricket and also owns 19 fifties.