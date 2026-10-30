Wiaan Mulder hammers 115 versus Australia in 3rd Test: Stats

South Africa went to lunch on a score of 202/5.

After lunch, Rickelton and Mulder built a strong stand and went unbeaten to tea (294/5).

In the 3rd session, Mulder got to his fifty before Rickelton completed his hundred.

In the 120th over of South Africa's innings, Rickelton was dismissed. A mix-up ended him being run out. It also ended a 154-run stand between the two.