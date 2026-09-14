Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Decoding tournament in stats
What's the story
Team India has won the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The victory was largely due to a record-breaking partnership between openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Their stunning 129-run stand helped India post a challenging total of 183/5 in their allotted overs. In response, Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 111 runs. On this note, we dissect the competition in stats.
Batters
Verma, Mandhana in a different league
With 236 runs at 47.20, Verma finished as the tournament's highest run-getter, as per Cricinfo.
Mandhana managed 213 runs at 42.60. No other batter could even manage 110 runs.
Verma tallied three 50-plus scores while her opening partner touched the mark twice.
No other batter managed more than one half-century.
Having scored 124 against Hong Kong, China, Mandhana was the only centurion in this tournament.
Records
Just one century stand in this edition
Verma and Mandhana's 129-run partnership in the final was the only century stand of the entire competition.
Meanwhile, each of the top-four team scores belongs to India - 193/5 Hong Kong, China, 183/5 vs Sri Lanka (final), 159/9 vs Thailand, and 149/6 vs Bangladesh.
Indonesia 49/10 versus Sri Lanka was the lowest total.
Pakistan's 55/10 vs India and Hong Kong, China's 56/10 vs India follow suit.
Bowling performance
Who took the most wickets?
The bowling charts were also dominated by Indian players.
With 14 wickets at an economy of 3.84, Deepti Sharma finished as the highest wicket-taker.
Her compatriot, Shree Charani, took the second spot with 12 wickets (ER: 3.65).
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (12 wickets at an economy of 5.02) was the other bowler to touch the 10-wicket mark.
Charani and Deepti clocked the top two economy rates among bowlers who delivered at least 10 overs.
Information
Bowlers with five-wicket hauls
Athapaththu took seven wickets in just 3.3 overs against Indonesia, including a hat-trick. Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu also registered astonishing figures of 6/7 against Hong Kong, China. These are now the top two best bowling figures by a Full Member team Player in WT20Is. No other bowler claimed a fifer in this edition.
Tournament victory
India's 4th Women's T20 Asia Cup title
With this win, India have now won the Women's T20 Asia Cup for the fourth time.
The team had previously won the tournament in 2012, 2016, and 2022.
Overall, it's India's eighth Asia Cup title across all formats (ODI and T20I).
This victory further cements India's dominance in women's cricket on the Asian continent.
Sri Lanka (2024) and Bangladesh (2018) are the only other champions in Women's Asia Cup history.