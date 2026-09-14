Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Decoding tournament in stats 

With 236 runs at 47.20, Verma finished as the tournament's highest run-getter, as per Cricinfo.

Mandhana managed 213 runs at 42.60. No other batter could even manage 110 runs.

Verma tallied three 50-plus scores while her opening partner touched the mark twice.

No other batter managed more than one half-century.

Having scored 124 against Hong Kong, China, Mandhana was the only centurion in this tournament.