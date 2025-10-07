Women's World Cup: Dissecting the highest partnerships for South Africa

South Africa Women registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the recent ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, which took place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus were the stars of the game for South Africa, with Brits scoring a brilliant century and Luus remaining unbeaten on 83. The duo put together a match-winning second-wicket partnership of 159 runs. Here we decode the highest stands for SA pairs in Women's WC history.

#1 Brits & Luus - 159 vs New Zealand, 2025 Brits & Luus's 159-run stand in the aforementioned Indore affair tops this list. Chasing 232 in the game, SA lost their opener and captain Wolvaardt with just 26 runs on the board. Then arrived Luus to join Brits, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the onslaught of Brits as she ended up scoring a fiery 98-ball 101. Luus (83* off 114 balls) returned unbeaten as SA won by six wickets.

#2 Kapp & van Niekerk - 128* vs Pakistan, 2013 Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk were brilliant against Pakistan in the 2013 Women's WC game in Cuttack, India. Batting first on a tricky surface, SA were down to 79/5 when van Niekerk joined Kapp in the middle. The duo scripted an unbeaten 128-run stand for the sixth wicket as SA posted 207/5 and later won by a massive 126 runs. While Kapp returned unbeaten on 102 off 150 balls, van Niekerk made 55* off 77 deliveries.