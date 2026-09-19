3rd ODI Preview: Australia eye clean sweep against Zimbabwe
What's the story
Australia will look to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the series on Sunday. The Men in Yellow are leading 2-0 after their dominating performances in the first two matches. Cameron Green, who missed the first two games due to a shoulder injury, is likely to make his return. Here we look at the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and other details
All three games of this series are taking place at the Harare Sports Club
The pitch in the first two games was balanced, offering something for everyone.
The conditions are expected to be more batting-friendly than previous matches, with some early movement and assistance for spinners at times.
According to AccuWeather, the match will have no rain interruptions.
In India, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website (1:00pm IST).
Match analysis
The Aussies have been dominant
Australia have been in control throughout the series, especially in the second match where they lost Billy Stanlake to injury.
Despite this setback, Mitchell Marsh successfully managed his spinners and led Australia to victory.
Travis Head's explosive century and Josh Hazlewood's impressive bowling further strengthened Australia's position.
Zimbabwe's batters struggled against Australia's bowling attack, with Sikandar Raza, who scoi45 runs, being their top scorer.
Team adjustments
Zimbabwe may give Tadiwanashe Marumani a chance
Speaking of Zimbabwe's misery, Brian Bennett and Ben Curran have struggled to provide a strong start at the top of the order.
Despite their struggles, Zimbabwe may consider giving Tadiwanashe Marumani a chance in this match.
They also have leg-spinners Ryan Burl and Graeme Creamer if they decide to change their bowling balance for this game.
Team composition
A look at Australia's probable XI
Australia's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, and Spencer Johnson.
Zimbabwe's probable XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran/Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani.
Information
A look at head-to-head record
Australia have dominated Zimbabwe in ODIs, winning 31 of the 34 concluded matches against them, as per Cricinfo. Zimbabwe's only ODI win at home over the Men in Yellow came in 2014.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Head, who went after the bowlers from the outset, took just 75 balls to complete his ton in the second ODI.
Cooper Connolly's 78 in the second game was his third 50-plus score on the bounce in ODIs.
The second ODI saw Adam Zampa become just the second Aussie spinner after Shane Warne to complete a double-century of ODI scalps.
Newman Nyamhuri scalped a fifer in the series opener. Sikandar Raza has recorded 40-plus scores in the first two matches.
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