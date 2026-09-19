3rd ODI Preview: Australia eye clean sweep against Zimbabwe

All three games of this series are taking place at the Harare Sports Club

The pitch in the first two games was balanced, offering something for everyone.

The conditions are expected to be more batting-friendly than previous matches, with some early movement and assistance for spinners at times.

According to AccuWeather, the match will have no rain interruptions.

In India, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website (1:00pm IST).