These countries have rejected China's claims in South China Sea 

China's stance

China yet to respond to joint statement

China has not yet responded to the joint statement. However, it had previously said it would never recognize the 2016 ruling which it called "illegal, null and void." The Chinese embassy in Manila had also said that the ruling "will not weaken China's resolve and determination to safeguard its sovereignty and maritime rights and interests." Territorial confrontations in disputed waters have increased lately, especially between Chinese forces and those from the Philippines and Vietnam.