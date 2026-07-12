These countries have rejected China's claims in South China Sea
What's the story
The United States, the United Kingdom, and 12 other countries have reaffirmed their rejection of China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea. The joint statement from these nations comes on the anniversary of a landmark 2016 arbitration ruling by a tribunal based in The Hague, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Ruling significance
'Arbitration ruling significant milestone'
The joint statement emphasized that the 2016 arbitration ruling is "a significant milestone and is final, legally binding and definitive." The tribunal had largely sided with the Philippines in its case against China, stating there was no legal basis for China's claims to historic rights over resources in the South China Sea beyond its regular territorial areas.
Treaty impact
UNCLOS seen as constitution of oceans, seas
The UNCLOS, which came into force in 1994, is widely seen as the constitution of the oceans and seas. It has been ratified by over 170 countries and parties, including China and the Philippines. The joint statement from the US, UK, and other nations also reiterated their strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions that threaten regional peace and stability.
Military opposition
Joint statement signed by 14 countries
The countries also stressed their strong opposition to the use of coast guard, military and maritime militia forces to harass or intimidate lawful operations by other states at sea or in the air. They said such actions seriously degrade regional peace and security. The joint statement was signed by not just the US and UK but also the Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovenia.
China's stance
China yet to respond to joint statement
China has not yet responded to the joint statement. However, it had previously said it would never recognize the 2016 ruling which it called "illegal, null and void." The Chinese embassy in Manila had also said that the ruling "will not weaken China's resolve and determination to safeguard its sovereignty and maritime rights and interests." Territorial confrontations in disputed waters have increased lately, especially between Chinese forces and those from the Philippines and Vietnam.